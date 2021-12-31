Attention: Ubisoft may delete inactive user accounts

Players may lose access to store-bought games

A user report to PCWorld worried who has an account at Ubisoft, especially for those who haven’t logged in for a long time. That’s because the French company is deleting inactive user profiles.

According to the Norwegian player who took the report, he wanted to get rid of the computer and get into a healthier lifestyle, as he spent a lot of time playing games. Deciding to use only the cell phone as a technology device.

“In 2020, I sold my PC because I was playing too much and that went a little way beyond the healthy way to do it. I decided to work and go to school”, said the player.

But the user decided to go back to playing and bought a new computer to do this. When trying to login to the Ubisoft platform and failing, the Norwegian managed to reset the password. However, he found that his account had been closed, thus losing all the money he had spent on titles like Rainbow Six Siege to Assassin’s Creed.

According to the user, the games are simply gone, as if he had never bought them.

Ubisoft spoke out

Sought, Ubisoft said this shouldn’t happen to that particular user. Since the company itself assumes that accounts can be deleted within four years of inactivity, which was not the case.



But one of the company’s support representatives said that once closed, there is no way to restore the account. And the terms of the service contract ensure Ubisoft’s right: “We may suspend or terminate your account and your ability to use one or more services or part of the services, at any time, automatically and in our sole discretion where… upon notification , when your account has been inactive for more than six months.”

That is, the user who reported the problem received a notice via email before and could not regain your access.

So, if you have an active Ubisoft account, and haven’t logged in for a long time, try logging in again so you don’t lose your access and your purchased games.

Source: PCWorld