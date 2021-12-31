Audience pulls choir against Bolsonaro at Ivete Sangalo’s show and singer reacts

posted on 12/30/2021 3:11 PM / updated on 12/30/2021 3:12 PM



(credit: MAURO PIMENTEL)

For a long time, the Bahian singer Ivete Sangalo was criticized for not taking a political position, but it seems that the scenario is now different. During a concert in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, on Wednesday night (12/29), the audience pulled a chorus of “Hey, Bolsonaro, vai take no c*” which was encouraged by the artist.

“Didn’t hear,” says the singer when the audience starts to scream. “It’s low,” he teases, asking fans to scream louder. Ivete started jumping and dancing on stage. “(He) He’ll end up listening it was so loud,” adds the artist, who was applauded by fans.

Check out the video:

Ivete Sangalo dancing and encouraging the audience to sing louder “hey Bolsonaro VTNC” KKKKKKKKKKK all to me!#ForaBolsonaro pic.twitter.com/d0m9PmCfXe — davizinho (@DavizinhoFAKE) December 30, 2021

In June of this year, when Brazil surpassed 500,000 deaths per covid-19, Ivete decided to break the silence and take a political stand. In an Instagram post, the woman from Bahia said that she thought it necessary to clarify what she believed. “This government that’s out there doesn’t represent me, not even before the idea of ​​it existed,” he wrote.

Criticism of the president is increasingly common at concerts. Last Sunday (December 26), the audience called “Out, Bolsonaro” even during the presentation of the singer Gusttavo Lima, who is an open supporter of the president. Unlike Ivete, the countryman did not seem to like the attitude and just asked the band to play again.