Author of a series of homicides in the US anticipated crimes in books – News

The man who killed five people before being shot by police in Colorado last Monday (27) anticipated the killings and cited some of his victims in science fiction novels, according to police and the American press.

“We are aware of the books written by the suspect under a pseudonym, which are part of our investigation,” a Denver police spokesman confirmed to AFP.

The man, identified as Lyndon McLeod by police, published the trilogy Sanction, between 2018 and 2020, under the name Roman McClay. In the photos on his social networks, he appears with a beard and brown hair, as well as tattoos on his arm and chest.

According to a comment posted on the author’s website, the books tell the story of “a millionaire politician who wants to use genetic technology to rewrite the DNA of criminals, such as serial killers or violent people.”

In the first volume, according to American media, a man named Lyndon MacLeod kills the character Michael Swinyard in a building in Denver. Authorities have confirmed that this is the name of one of the victims who were killed at the address mentioned in the book.

In another volume, the author reports the murder of a woman, Alicia Cárdenas, also identified as one of the victims. The suspect’s name also appears in administrative documents linked to a location purchased a few years ago by Cárdenas.

On Monday, the 47-year-old man opened fire for the first time at a tattoo parlor in Denver, killing tattoo artist and store owner Alicia Cárdenas.

He then killed Michael Swinyard and went to Lakewood, outside Denver, where he killed a man at another tattoo parlor and a hotel receptionist.

He was killed by a policewoman, who was also injured in the shooting.