Avaí is denounced by the STJD for late wages and may lose access to Serie A – Play

The turn of the year will be turbulent for Avaí. Seven athletes from the club sued the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) for the delay in salaries related to the 2021 Series B Brazilian Championship. first division, which would become the fifth-placed CSA.

Diego Renan, Edilson, Iury, João Lucas, Jonathan, Rafael Pereira and Ronaldo sought out the Union of Professional Football Athletes of the State of Santa Catarina (SAPFESC), which notified the club and filed a Notice of Infraction in the Football Court. The Attorney for Sports Justice opened a view this Thursday morning for the club to comment on the complaint.

The Union filed a Notice of Violation last Monday, and requests that the complaint be followed up on the basis of articles 31, paragraphs 1 and 2 of Law 9.615/98 c/c article 17, paragraphs 1 and 2 of the Regulation of the Brazilian Championship – Series B/2021.

Notification

In the document, the entity also highlights that the club was notified in August, pursuant to the terms of article 64§2 of the National Regulation for Registration and Transfers of Soccer Athletes, but the debts were not regularized.

There is a possibility, although unlikely, that the team from Santa Catarina will be relegated to Serie C, thus saving Remo from falling. The team from Pará was ranked 17th. The counting of the three-day period of Avaí will start after the recess period of the STJD of Football, set from December 20, 2021 to January 20, 2022.

Check out what the articles say:

Article 31 of Law 9615/98 – “A sports entity that is an employer who is in arrears for the payment of salary or professional athlete image rights contract, in whole or in part, for a period equal to or greater than three months, shall have the special sports work contract of that athlete terminated, the athlete being free to transfer to any other sports entity of the same modality, national or international, and demand the sports compensation clause and the due assets.

Paragraph 1 – For the purposes of the caput, the vacation bonus, the thirteenth salary, bonuses, awards and other amounts included in the employment contract are understood as salary.

Paragraph 2 – The default will also be considered for the non-payment of FGTS and social security contributions.

Article 17 of the REC – The Club that, for a period equal to or greater than thirty (30) days, is in arrears with the payment of remuneration, due solely and exclusively during the CHAMPIONSHIP, as agreed in the Special Contract for Sports Work, to a professional athlete registered, will be subject to the loss of 3 (three) points per game to be played, after recognition of the delay and default by decision of the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD).

Paragraph 1 – In the event of a delay, it will be up to the injured athlete, personally or represented by a lawyer constituted with specific powers or even by a union representing a professional category, to formalize a written communication to the STJD, from the beginning until 30 (thirty) days from the closure of the CHAMPIONSHIP, without prejudice to the possibility of filing a labor claim, if the sporting measure does not take effect and the club remains in default.

Paragraph 2 – Proving that the Club is in debt, as provided for in the caput of this article, it is incumbent upon the STJD to grant a minimum period of 15 (fifteen) days for the defaulting Club to comply with its financial obligations in arrears, in order to avoid the application of the sanction of loss of points per game, without prejudice to the administrative penalties provided for in the RGC.

Upon receipt of the Notice of Violation, Attorney General Ronaldo Piacente determined the opening of a view so that Avaí could make a statement about the complaint and, after the deadline, that NI be forwarded to the designated Attorney to analyze the appropriateness or not of the complaint.