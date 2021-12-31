Avaí may lose access to Serie A after group of players report back wages to STJD | Hawaii

Avaí’s access to the Serie A of the Brazilian is threatened. Seven players who are behind on their salaries filed suit with the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) and formalized the complaint against the club. Because of this, Leão da Ilha runs the risk of losing three points in the final classification of Serie B in 2021, which would be enough to take it out of the G-4: the CSA would get fourth place.

Specialist in Sports Law, Mário César Bertoncini, who serves as the Attorney of the Court of Sports Justice of Santa Catarina (TJD-SC), explains that it is difficult to punish Leão da Ilha.

– Avaí will hardly be punished. In relation to the process itself, there is a possibility. Perhaps the first memory is the case of Figueirense a few years ago, but in that situation he was turned on by another club. The legislation says that it must be triggered by the athletes themselves or by the union. In the case of Avaí, the requirement is fulfilled. There is an important detail that these are 30 days that athletes can judge the measure even after the championship. The division, board of directors has changed, so it is natural for there to be change. Players bothered by delays. The complaint has already been filed and Avaí will have to manifest itself. He has 15 days to prove that he has already paid or that he will pay – explained Bertoncini in an interview with CBN Daily.

Diego Renan, Edílson, Iury, João Lucas, Jonathan, Rafael Pereira and Ronaldo, who did not have their contracts renewed for 2022, sought the Union of Professional Soccer Athletes of the State of Santa Catarina (SAPFESC) to file the complaint, which last Monday was forwarded to the STJD after notification to Avaí. The club was denounced based on articles 31, paragraphs 1 and 2 of Law 9,615/98 c/c article 17, paragraphs 1 and 2 of the Brazilian Regulation – Series B/2021 (See at the end of the article what each one says).

The STJD Attorney’s Office asks Avaí to comment on the complaint. The club has three days to respond from January 21, which is when the STJD recess ends. After that, the notice of infraction is forwarded to a Prosecutor and, if a debt with the players is proven, the Court will give the minimum period of 15 days for Leão da Ilha to pay the athletes.

The president-elect of Avaí, Julio Heerdt, who takes office on Saturday, even had a meeting on Monday with Marcelo Alexandre, the president of the Union, who stated that the athletes did not accept to wait for the new direction of Avaí to take office and maintained the posture of filing the complaint with the STJD.

Heerdt, after learning of the complaint, again stated through his personal account on a social network his commitment to pay the debts with athletes and employees from Saturday, when the new management takes over at Avaí.

– As elected president of Avaí Futebol Clube, I hereby publicly reaffirm the commitment of the entire new board, which will assume their positions on January 1st, with the payment of the back wages of athletes and employees. I am aware of the complaint sent to the STJD, closely following the development of the facts and certain that the best solution to the problem will be found. Avaiana fans can rest assured: we will play Serie A in 2022 – wrote Heerdt.

The current azurra board, in a press release, stated that “Avaí has ​​not yet been notified by the STJD on the accusation of delay in wages”. He concluded by saying that “the club reaffirms the conversation between presidents Battistotti and the elected Julio Heerdt about the commitment to pay back wages.”

SEE THE ARTICLES OF THE COMPLAINT:

Article 31 of Law 9615/98 – The employer of sports practice that is with payment of salary or of a professional athlete image right contract in arrears, in whole or in part, for a period equal to or greater than three months, will have that athlete’s special sports work contract terminated , the athlete being free to transfer to any other sporting entity of the same modality, national or international, and demand the sporting compensation clause and the due assets.

Paragraph 1 – For the purposes of the caput, the salary, the thirteenth salary, bonuses, prizes and other amounts included in the employment contract are understood as salary.

For the purposes of the caput, the salary, the thirteenth salary, bonuses, prizes and other amounts included in the employment contract are understood as salary. Paragraph 2 – Default will also be considered for not paying FGTS and social security contributions.

Article 17 of the REC – The Club that, for a period equal to or greater than thirty (30) days, is in arrears with the payment of remuneration, due solely and exclusively during the CHAMPIONSHIP, as agreed in the Special Contract for Sports Work, to the registered professional athlete, will be subject to loss of 3 (three) points per game to be played, after recognition of delay and default by decision of the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD).