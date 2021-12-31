Baby saves team and kicks Zica off the field · TV News

Life hasn’t been easy for Neném (Vladimir Brichta), but he’ll finally be able to kick his ass away in Quem Mais Vida, Melhor!, Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera. After the real embarrassment that was his return to the field, the player will come back on top and save his team from being humiliated in a new game.

At the chapter set to air on January 14th , the ace of America will be on the bench after his dismal performance in the match he hoped would be decisive in reviving his career. However, the absence of the footballer will not help the team, which will play very poorly.

For quite some time now, Tina’s father (Agnes Brichta) will remain on the bench and upset at the club’s dismal performance. Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) will also be desperate to see her fiance’s team skate.

After suffering, Neném will finally have the opportunity to take the field. Surprisingly, the ace will practically be a lucky charm and will guarantee the team’s victory.

It may be that his streak of good luck doesn’t last for long, as the character is the most quoted among the protagonists to die at the end of the plot — Morte (A Maia) warned that one of the four passengers on the plane that fell at the beginning of the novel will die within a year.

The seven o’clock soap opera debuted in place of the Pega Pega rerun (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson is already fully recorded, due to the protocols adopted by Globo during the new coronavirus pandemic, and will remain on the air until May 2022. It will make room for Cara e Coragem, a serial that will feature Paolla Oliveira and Marcelo Sawed off in the main roles.

