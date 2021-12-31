Back to Hogwarts gets new trailer full of nostalgia

Films cast reminisce about their days on set in new trailer for Harry Potter Special

The first movie in the franchise Harry Potter is celebrating its anniversary and, therefore, Warner has decided to celebrate 20 years of production. Among the commemorative projects, a great highlight is the special Back to Hogwarts, which will bring together the cast and crew of the saga in a very nostalgic celebration. And it’s that nostalgia that has become the focus of the new production trailer (via comicbook).

In the video, fans can review several big names who worked on the franchise, ranging from the main trio, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint to actors who only appear in later films, like Gary Oldman and Helena Bonham Carter. Between hugs and memories that the meeting in the main hall of Hogwarts brings, the trailer is marked by nostalgia, highlighting the impact the films had.

You can check out the new trailer here:

The official description of the event promises even more reunions in this great retrospective, saying:

“Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson join other esteemed cast members from all eight Harry Potter films as they travel back to Hogwarts for the first time to celebrate the anniversary of the franchise’s first film. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, which premiered twenty years ago. The special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Back at Hogwarts retrospective will tell an enchanting behind-the-scenes story through in-depth interviews and all-new cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises in Everytime. The highly anticipated retrospective will be the culmination of the holiday season, arriving when the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2022, on HBO Max.”

In addition to the trio of protagonists, the special will feature the participation of James and Oliver Phelps, Evanna Lynch, Tom Felton, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Gary Oldman, Jason Isaacs, Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane and Ralph Fiennes, between others. The meeting will also be attended by the director Chris Columbus, responsible for the first two films in the series.

Among the most relevant names related to the franchise, the most notable absence is that of J.K. Rowling. The author of the books the films are based on appears to have been left out after repeated transphobic statements.

