Bahia announces departure of striker Gilberto, top scorer at Fonte Nova

photo: Felipe Oliveira/Bahia Champion of the Northeast Cup in 2021, Gilberto is leaving Bahia

This Thursday, Bahia announced the departure of Gilberto. According to the club, “a third renewal was impossible” and the striker will not continue with the squad in 2022.

See all Series B Club Boosts for 2022 Luiz Henrique, left-back (Bahia) – photo: Divulgao/Bahia Djalma, left-back (Bahia) – photo: Divulgao/Bahia Rezende, steering wheel (Bahia) – photo: Divulgao/Bahia Jonathan, right-back (Bahia) Jordan, goalkeeper (Brusque) – photo: Disclosure/Brusque Jailson, sock (Brusque) – photo: Divulgao/Brusque Matheus Trindade, steering wheel (Brusque) – photo: Divulgao/Brusque Crislan, forward (Brusque) – photo: Disclosure/Brusque Fernandinho, forward (Brusque) – photo: Divulgao/Brusque Alex Sandro, forward (Brusque) – photo: Divulgao/Brusque Felipe Conceio, coach (Chapecoense) – photo: Disclosure Matheus Cabral, goalkeeper (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao/Chapecoense Marcelo Santos, steering wheel (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao/Chapecoense Sousa, steering wheel (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao/Chapecoense Marcelo Freitas, midfielder (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao/Chapecoense Caio Rangel, forward (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao/Chapecoense Reginaldo, defender (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao/Chapecoense Pablo, right-back and forward (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao/Chapecoense Tiago Real, midfielder (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao/Chapecoense Iago Silva, forward (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao/Chapecoense Rafael Longuine, midfielder (CRB) – photo: Divulgao/CRB Wellington Carvalho, defender (CRB) – photo: Divulgao/CRB Raul Prata, right-back (CRB) – photo: Divulgao/CRB Richard Rodrigues, forward (CRB) – photo: Divulgao/CRB Gilvan Souza, defender (CRB) – photo: Divulgao/CRB Maykon Douglas, forward (CRB) – photo: Disclosure/CRB Vitor Caetano, goalkeeper (CRB) – photo: Divulgao/CRB Allan Ucha, defender (CRB) – photo: Divulgao/CRB Renan Bressan, midfielder (Cricima) – photo: Divulgao/Cricima Tiago Marques, forward (Cricima) – photo: Divulgao/Cricima Lucas Xavier, forward (Cricima) – photo: Disclosure/Cricima Maicon, defender (Cruise) – photo: Disclosure Edu, forward (Cruise) – photo: Disclosure Pedro Castro, midfielder (Cruise) – photo: Divulgao Filipe Machado, midfielder (Cruzeiro) – photo: Divulgao Fernando Neto, midfielder (Cruise) – photo: Disclosure Even, right-back (Cruise) – photo: Disclosure Joo Paulo, midfielder (Cruise) – photo: Disclosure Jailson, goalkeeper (Cruise) – photo: Disclosure Sydney, defender (Cruise) – photo: Disclosure Marcelo Carn, goalkeeper (CSA) – photo: Divulgao/CSA Denilson, defender (CSA) – photo: Divulgao/CSA Marcel, defender (CSA) – photo: Divulgao/CSA Douglas, defender (CSA) – photo: Divulgao/CSA Diego Renan, side (CSA) – photo: Divulgao/CSA Gabriel Bubniack. goalkeeper (CSA) – photo: Disclosure/CSA Felipe Augusto, forward (CSA) – photo: Divulgao/CSA Dalberto, forward (CSA) – photo: Divulgao/CSA Lucas Marques, right-back (CSA) – photo: Divulgao/CSA Lucas Barcelos, forward (CSA) – photo: Divulgao/CSA Nicolas, left-back (Grmio) – photo: Divulgao/Grmio Orejuela, right-back (Grmio) – photo: Divulgao/Grmio Bruno Alves, defender (Grmio) – photo: Divulgao/Grmio Janderson, forward (Grmio) – photo: Divulgao/Grmio Joo Victor, defender (Guarani) – photo: Divulgao/Guarani Madison, steering wheel (Guarani) – photo: Disclosure/Guarani Derlan, defender (Guarani) – photo: Divulgao/Guarani Aylon, forward (Ituano) – photo: Divulgao/Ituano Glauco, goalkeeper (Ituano) – photo: Divulgao/Ituano Calyson, forward (Ituano) – photo: Divulgao/Ituano Neto Berola, forward (Ituano) – photo: Divulgao/Ituano Cleberson, defender (Ituano) – photo: Divulgao/Ituano Roberto, left-back (Ituano) – photo: Divulgao/Ituano Juninho Manella, forward (Londrina) – photo: Disclosure Vincius Eutrpio, technician (Londrina) – photo: Disclosure Ewandro, sock (Nutico) – photo: Divulgao/Nutico Wellington, defender (Nutico) – photo: Divulgao/Nutico Lucas Perri, goalkeeper (Nutico) – photo: Disclosure/Nutico Eduardo Teixeira, midfielder (Nutico) – photo: Divulgao/Nutico Isaque, defender (Novorizontino) – photo: Divulgao/Novorizontino Walber, defender (Novorizontino) – photo: Divulgao/Novorizontino Marcinho, midfielder (Novorizontino) – photo: Divulgao/Novorizontino Willian Machado, defender (Operrio) – photo: Disclosure Romrio, left-back (Operrio) – photo: Disclosure Arnaldo, right-back (Operrio) Thales Lira, defender (Operrio) – photo: Disclosure Andr Lima, steering wheel (Operrio) – photo: Divulgao/Operrio Moiss Ribeiro, steering wheel (Ponte Preta) – photo: Divulgao/Ponte Preta Norberto, right-back (Ponte Preta) – photo: Divulgao/Ponte Preta Wesley, midfield (Ponte Preta) – photo: Disclosure Matheus Jesus, steering wheel (Ponte Preta) – photo: Divulgao/Ponte Preta Pedro Junior, forward (Ponte Preta) – photo: Divulgao/Ponte Preta Wesley, midfielder (Ponte Preta) – photo: Divulgao/Ponte Preta Pedro Carrerette, defender (Sampaio Corra) – photo: Divulgao Nathan Costa, steering wheel (Sampaio Corra) – photo: Disclosure Luiz Paulo, forward (Sampaio Corra) – photo: Disclosure Van, right side (Sampaio Run) – photo: Divulgao/Sampaio Run Thiago Andr, forward (Sampaio Corra) – photo: Divulgao/Sampaio Corra Luco, goalkeeper (Sampaio Corra) – photo: Divulgao/Sampaio Corra Matheus Poletine, goalkeeper (Sampaio Corra) – photo: Divulgao/Sampaio Corra Ronan, forward (Sampaio Corra) – photo: Divulgao/Sampaio Corra Wesley Dias, steering wheel (Sampaio Corra) – photo: Divulgao/Sampaio Corra Eron, forward (Sampaio Run) – photo: Divulgao/Sampaio Run Soares, midfielder (Sampaio Corra) – photo: Divulgao/Sampaio Corra Warian, midfielder (Sampaio Run) – photo: Divulgao/Sampaio Run Nicols Watson, steering wheel (Sport) – photo: Divulgao/Sport Z Ricardo, coach (Vasco) – photo: Disclosure Yuri Lira, steering wheel (Vasco) – photo: Divulgao/Vasco Thiago Rodrigues, goalkeeper (Vasco) – photo: Divulgao/Vasco Luis Cang, defender (Vasco) – photo: Divulgao/Vasco Edimar, left side (Vasco) – photo: Divulgao/Vasco Anderson Conceio, defender (Vasco) – photo: Divulgao/Vasco Isaque, half (Vasco) – photo: Divulgao/Vasco Wagner, midfielder (Vila Nova) – photo: Divulgao/Vila Nova

Gilberto leads the Tricolor de Ao artillery lists at Arena Fonte Nova and at Brasileiro. In history, the 16th greatest scorer, ahead of names like Bob and Marito.

The forward has 86 goals for Bahia and joined the club in June 2018. Before, he played for Yeni Malatyaspor, from Turkey. He has also worked at Internacional, Sport, Portuguesa, Toronto FC, Chicago Fire and Vasco.

See your farewell text below:

“For 189 times I took to the field wearing this shirt to defend Esporte Clube Bahia. There were 4 seasons that put me in the history of Esquadro de Ao and that put this club in my trajectory forever.

I don’t have much to say about what Bahia came to represent in my career and, more importantly, in my heart. I just wanted to thank you.

If I got brands and numbers with this shirt, which put me next to the biggest names in the history of this great club, it wasn’t alone. I need to share this with all the players who were on my side during that time, employees, managers and, in particular, with you, the fans.

I am grateful for each time they applauded me, demanded and encouraged me. And I appreciate all the times we exploded together in some celebration. I will never forget your energy. This crowd helped me to be the best I could be.

This is something that I will always carry with me and with my conscience in peace: every time I took to the field for Bahia, playing well or badly, hitting or missing, I know that I did my best that day. I left everything I had in the field. I fought for every ball. I ran all I could. And you deserved nothing less.

But, as every cycle has an end, it’s time to end this one.

Unfortunately, we couldn’t prevent this last season of mine from ending up the way it did – and that hurt me terribly. I had planned it very differently in my head. But things are not always as we dream.

But know that, wherever I am, I will always be rooting for this club and for you.

Thanks for everything once again”.