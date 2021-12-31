Bahia announces departure of striker Gilberto, top scorer at Fonte Nova

camp
photo: Felipe Oliveira/Bahia

Champion of the Northeast Cup in 2021, Gilberto is leaving Bahia

This Thursday, Bahia announced the departure of Gilberto. According to the club, “a third renewal was impossible” and the striker will not continue with the squad in 2022.

Gilberto leads the Tricolor de Ao artillery lists at Arena Fonte Nova and at Brasileiro. In history, the 16th greatest scorer, ahead of names like Bob and Marito.

The forward has 86 goals for Bahia and joined the club in June 2018. Before, he played for Yeni Malatyaspor, from Turkey. He has also worked at Internacional, Sport, Portuguesa, Toronto FC, Chicago Fire and Vasco.

See your farewell text below:

“For 189 times I took to the field wearing this shirt to defend Esporte Clube Bahia. There were 4 seasons that put me in the history of Esquadro de Ao and that put this club in my trajectory forever.

I don’t have much to say about what Bahia came to represent in my career and, more importantly, in my heart. I just wanted to thank you.

If I got brands and numbers with this shirt, which put me next to the biggest names in the history of this great club, it wasn’t alone. I need to share this with all the players who were on my side during that time, employees, managers and, in particular, with you, the fans.

I am grateful for each time they applauded me, demanded and encouraged me. And I appreciate all the times we exploded together in some celebration. I will never forget your energy. This crowd helped me to be the best I could be.

This is something that I will always carry with me and with my conscience in peace: every time I took to the field for Bahia, playing well or badly, hitting or missing, I know that I did my best that day. I left everything I had in the field. I fought for every ball. I ran all I could. And you deserved nothing less.

But, as every cycle has an end, it’s time to end this one.

Unfortunately, we couldn’t prevent this last season of mine from ending up the way it did – and that hurt me terribly. I had planned it very differently in my head. But things are not always as we dream.

But know that, wherever I am, I will always be rooting for this club and for you.

Thanks for everything once again”.

