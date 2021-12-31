Bank paid $175 million to customers by mistake on Christmas Day

British bank Santander got into the Christmas spirit this year, paying a total of 130 million pounds – or US$ 175 million – to customers by mistake on 25 December.

The total payment was divided into 75,000 transactions for about 2,000 corporate and commercial customers, Santander said in a statement published Thursday (30). “We regret that, due to a technical issue, some payments from our corporate customers were incorrectly duplicated in recipients’ accounts,” the statement said.

“As a result, none of our clients were at a loss and we will work hard with many UK banks to recover duplicate transactions in the coming days.” Santander blamed the duplicate payments on a scheduling problem, which the bank said was “quickly identified and corrected”.

Transactions were regular, timely payments that could include payments from suppliers or salaries, he added.

Santander is working to recover funds from recipient banks through the “banking error recovery process,” according to the statement, and has processes in place to seek recovery of wrongly deposited funds directly from recipients.

Santander UK is a wholly owned subsidiary of global bank Banco Santander, headquartered in Spain. The operation in the region has 14 million active customers and 616 branches, according to its website.

While U$175 million is a significant amount to be paid by mistake, it is insignificant next to the US$500 million that the American bank Citibank lost in one of the “greatest mistakes in the history of the banking sector”.

The bank accidentally sent $900 million to the Revlon cosmetics company’s creditors and went to court in August 2020 to try to recover about $500 million that had not been paid voluntarily.

But in February, a US District Court judge ruled that the bank will not be allowed to recover the money.

*Translated text. To read the original in English, click here.