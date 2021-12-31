Barbara steps on Erica and hits Santiago in revenge

Barbarian (Alinne Moraes) won’t let it go after being unmasked in a place in the sun. Angered after having her farce exposed, she will take revenge on Erica (Fernanda de Freitas) and will set up to destroy the girl’s relationship with Santiago (José de Abreu).

In the nine o’clock soap opera on Globo, the wife of Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) was unmasked in front of the family. Living with her husband’s contempt after her farce is revealed, she will plot revenge and make even her father suffer.

Barbara’s revenge

Barbara will play low and will create a fake profile for Erica on a social networking site. To put “fire in the playground”, she will spread the lie to Rebeca (Andréa Beltrão). Túlio’s wife (Daniel Dantas), then, will decide to confront Santiago’s girlfriend when she is in the mansion’s library.

Erica confronted in A Place in the Sun

Upon hearing the accusation of Barbara’s sister, Erica will try to defend herself and will say that he is not responsible for such profile with his name. “For God’s sake, Rebekah. I have never, never made this account, never entered this site! I have no idea what that is”, she will assert. Santiago’s daughter, however, will scold him.

“Whether you have an idea or not, the fact is that my father doesn’t deserve. I know there’s the cliché of the older guy who runs after a younger girl to look good on the tape.”, will speak Rebecca.

“But in my father’s case it was different. He really got close to you, he fell in love, anyway. Thank God I found this out before, because honestly, I don’t know if he could take it.”, will complete it.

“Rebekah, please, I ask you”, will insist Erica. “I’m sorry, Erica, but… I’m the one who’s asking you, as a matter of humanity, even of health. I think this is enough, no? And before my father finds out such a thing”, will say the model.

Santiago’s suffering

Santiago will appear at the same moment and take part of the discussion. “What are you talking about? Before I find out what?”, will question the veteran. Rebeca will disguise it, but he will insist on knowing what is happening.

Barbara’s sister will then ask Erica to explain herself in A Place in the Sun. The personal trainer won’t be able to say anything and Santiago will look at the computer screen. The rich man will be very hurt with what you will see and leave the place in silence. Devastated, the girl will pack her bags and leave the mansion.

