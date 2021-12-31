‘BBB 22’: Tadeu Schmidt tells news of the season in video | TV & Soap Operas

Reproduction/BBB Tadeu Schmidt at BBB

Tadeu Schmidt is as anxious as the audience for ‘Big Brother Brasil 22’! The new presenter appeared in a video published on Globo and ‘BBB 22’ social networks to tell some news of the program. He disguises saying that he cannot speak, but shows signs with changes in the reality.

“Guys, I really wanted to share some news with you, tell you some things I discovered, but they didn’t let me know anything. The team is right next door, in a meeting and I won’t say anything,” he said, while showing the news on placards:

“Leader with more privileges, I couldn’t find his room, there will be hits and back. A new button, to be used or not. VIP and XEPA face to face, there are new people and news in #RedeBBB, new features in #FeedBBB , does it have a text? Keep it a secret! Here’s a tip,” he said. In the end, he leaves a question hanging: “what was life like before the BBB?”.

On Wednesday (29), Tadeu played on the networks showing that he is in rehearsals for the elimination speeches at ‘BBB’. With the family, instead of elimination, the chosen person was elected to buy bread. In this case, he chose the eldest daughter, Valentina.

“You ran away from responsibility. When the chance to help arose, you hid, and that’s unforgivable inside this house,” he joked. “The result is that everyone voted for you. Valentina Schmidt is the one leaving the house today to buy bread at the bakery,” he finished.