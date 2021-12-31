BBB will have new button and other news that Tadeu Schmidt announces; Look

The new presenter of Big Brother Brazil (BBB), Thaddeus Schmidt, appeared in the official profile of Globo Network at the Instagram to spoil some news that will be implemented in the reality from the BBB 22, in the next year. In a joking way, he reveals new signs such as “a new button to be used or not”, “vip and xepa face to face” and even fanned the idea of ​​leaders with more privileges, but without an exclusive room. See below.

Schmidt was announced as the presenter of BBB 22 during edition of Fantástico in October. The news, which had already been announced by several national sites, was made official through a call from Big Fone, in which Boninho’s voice was heard: “Everyone knows that Big Fone usually has some consequences. I came here to tell you that you’re going to be our new Big Brother presenter, and that we’re really happy that you took this crazy step with us.“.

Still no cast announced, which should happen on January 11, 2022, the BBB 22 starts airing on Globo on January 17th.