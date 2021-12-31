Before the year is out, Airbus gets a big order, including the new A321XLR





Airbus announces today, December 30, that global aircraft rental company Aviation Capital Group (ACG), wholly owned by Tokyo Century Corporation, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for 20 A220 jets and a firm lease for 40 units of the A320neo family, five of which are from the latest ultra-long range A321XLR version.

“We are very pleased to expand our portfolio with additional aircraft from the A220 and A320neo family. These aircraft will enhance ACG’s strategic objective of providing our customers with the most modern and cost-effective aircraft available,” said Thomas Baker, CEO and President of ACG.

“The order is another gratifying endorsement of our single-aisle products by one of the world’s leading aircraft asset managers, ACG and Tokyo Century Group. It also vigorously confirms the A220 as an aircraft and an increasingly desirable investment in the commercial aviation landscape. We congratulate and thank ACG for its decision to select the A220 and A320neo families,” said Christian Scherer, Commercial Director and Director of Airbus International.

The A220 is an aircraft built specifically for the 100-150 seat market and brings together state-of-the-art aerodynamics, advanced materials and Pratt & Whitney’s PW1500G turbofan engines. Featuring a 50% reduced noise footprint and up to 25% lower fuel consumption per seat compared to previous generation aircraft, as well as NOx emissions around 50% lower than industry standards, the A220 is a suitable aircraft for regional and even long-distance routes.





The A320neo family is Airbus’ most successful commercial aircraft family of all time and boasts an operational reliability rating of 99.7%. The family incorporates the latest technologies, including new-generation engines and Sharklet wingtip devices, while offering excellent comfort in all classes, as well as 18-inch Airbus seats as standard in economy class. The A320neo family offers operators at least 20% reduction in fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.

The A321XLR version provides an additional range extension to 4,700 nautical miles (8,700 km). This gives the plane a flight time of up to 11 hours.

With this order, ACG is supporting Airbus’ recently launched multi-million dollar ESG fund initiative, which will contribute to investment in sustainable aviation development projects.

Airbus information