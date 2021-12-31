Believing that solar energy is the best friend of the environment in Brazil, Elétron Energy will invest 900 million in renewable energies, in addition to consolidating existing photovoltaic, wind and hydroelectric power projects.

IMAGE: Renewable energies: care for the environment gains strength in 2022. SOURCE: Elétron Energy

Solar energy is the source of energy that generates the most jobs in the world, it has a high growth power in the market for the production of renewable energy, in addition to being one of the most strategic energy sources to accelerate the sustainable development of Brazil

The Brazilian Association of Photovoltaic Solar Energy (Absolar) recently announced that solar energy is one of the most strategic renewable energy sources to accelerate sustainable development in Brazil, in addition to being an ally of the environment. In our country, the potential for generating solar electricity is great, even in places with less incidence of sunlight throughout the year. Elétron Energy will invest R$ 900 million in renewable energy projects until 2024, in addition to consolidating other photovoltaic, wind and hydroelectric source projects.

Renewable energy sources bring several advantages in their use, as they are considered energy sources allied to the environment, minimally harming the planet when compared to conventional energy sources. Despite representing only 2% of the national energy matrix so far, this source of clean energy has already avoided the emission of 13.6 million tons of CO2 in electricity generation.

Solar energy guarantees budget relief for consumers and guarantees return on investment and a good profit margin at the end of the equipment’s life cycle

The photovoltaic solar panel, better known as solar panel, is a piece of equipment composed of photovoltaic solar panels interconnected in series to capture solar energy to convert sunlight into electrical energy. These power generation boards are so efficient that they have an average durability of 30 years, thus ensuring a return on investment for installation and a good profit margin at the end of the equipment’s life cycle. In addition, there is an environmental gain in the exchange of sources such as thermoelectric and nuclear energy (which are part of the Brazilian electrical system) for energy from the sun, which is non-polluting and considered an inexhaustible source of resource.

According to André Cavalcanti, CEO and founder of Elétron Energy, solar energy has become quite widespread, especially for those seeking to provide budget relief. For him, free consumers, who are self-producers of energy, generate a financial benefit in the tariffs for sectorial charges that must be paid to the distributor and to the CCEE, as well as adding imponderable value to the production of the company’s product.

In 2019 alone, the solar energy market in Brazil grew more than 212%, reaching the 2.4 GW installed mark. According to data from Aneel, R$ 4.8 billion has already been invested in the installation of more than 110 thousand mini and micro-generation photovoltaic systems, generating 15 thousand jobs, in addition to being good for the environment.

Also according to Aneel, the year 2022 foresees even more increase in the Brazilian’s electric energy bill. Due to the water and economic crisis, the energy sector has been suffering increasingly from high costs. In this way, it is believed that the post-pandemic will be even more promising for the solar energy market.

In times of economy in need of encouragement, another good news from the solar energy sector is that, according to a survey by the International Renewable Energy Agency (Irena), solar energy is responsible for more than a third of the more than 11 millions of jobs from renewable sources in the world, being considered the renewable source that generates the most jobs on the planet

In Brazil, data from the Brazilian Association of Photovoltaic Solar Energy (ABSOLAR) revealed that the sum of installed power (MW) in the country increased from 7MW in 2012 to 7,766 MW in 2020. By 2024, Aneel estimates that more than 1 million consumers must start generating their own energy. The total investments foreseen until 2025 are of R$ 25.8 billion.

Elétron Energy will invest R$ 900 million in renewable energy projects until 2024. According to the CEO, André Cavalcanti, the company will make energy available by subscription starting next year in other states such as Pernambuco, Pará and Maranhão, in addition to Minas Gerais. He also informed that one of the pillars of the company is sustainability, so they are very focused on the development of generation projects through renewable sources, operating predominantly through photovoltaic (solar), wind, and also have 3 small hydroelectric plants (PCHs ) in operation, as stated in an interview given to the press release on 12/28/2021, received by the CPG Portal.

It’s worth keeping an eye on this market and thinking about the possibility of having this generation of economic energy, friendly to the environment and generator of many jobs!