Benítez, Orejuela, William and Bruno Rodrigues: São Paulo releases almost half of 2021 reinforcements | São Paulo

Despite the financial problems of recent years, São Paulo has strengthened with a considerable number of players for the 2021 season. In a year of ups and downs, with the title of Paulistão and fight against relegation in Brasileirão, the legacy of the market tricolor is low, as almost half of the athletes who arrived this year have already left the club.

In all, São Paulo has hired nine reinforcements for 2021. Of this group, Martín Benítez, William, Orejuela and Bruno Rodrigues have already left Morumbi. The last of those mentioned left Tricolor in July, terminating the contract after few opportunities under the command of Hernán Crespo.

1 of 3 Benítez left São Paulo, while Rigoni will start 2022 as the protagonist — Photo: Fellipe Lucena / saopaulofc Benítez left São Paulo, while Rigoni will start 2022 as the protagonist — Photo: Fellipe Lucena / saopaulofc

Of the quartet, Benítez was the one who took the field the most times. Elected the best player in Paulistão, in the title that broke the club’s eight-year fast, the Argentine lost space during the season and suffered with physical problems. No. 8 played 42 games, 20 of them as a starter.

William and Orejuela lived a season of just a few minutes with the São Paulo shirt. The steering wheel, who underwent an arthroscopy, entered the field nine times. The full-back, announced last week by Grêmio, played 15 matches in the tricolor shirt.

+ Read more news about São Paulo

In addition to the quartet, which has already said goodbye to the club, São Paulo sought out Eder to terminate the contract.

Hired with the hope of playing a leading role in the attack, the 35-year-old veteran also suffered from physical problems and played in 29 matches, 13 times in the starting lineup. The shirt 23 scored five goals.

2 of 3 Eder celebrates goal for São Paulo; there were five in 2021 — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net Eder celebrates goal for São Paulo; there were five in 2021 — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net

Eder’s departure, however, is designed as something complicated. São Paulo has debts in relation to image rights and gloves, in addition to the contract until the end of 2022. The player, despite being sought out to enter into a deal, wants to recover next season.

The other four reinforcements from 2021 are confirmed in the cast for 2022, and three of them with a leading role since arrival: Miranda, Emiliano Rigoni and Jonathan Calleri.

Calleri celebrates goal in derby, dreams of title in 2022 and praises boys from Cotia

Miranda and Calleri, from previous successful passages, arrived as solutions for the defensive and offensive sectors, respectively. The defender was one of the highlights of the title in São Paulo and was even called to the selection, but he also fluctuated along with the team in the Brasileirão.

The Argentine centre-forward, the last reinforcement of the season, presented in September, scored important goals in the fight against relegation. There were five in 16 matches with the São Paulo shirt.

On the other hand, Rigoni ends 2021 with an uncomfortable fast of 11 matches without breaking the net. However, the impact caused since the arrival places the 77 shirt in a protagonist position.

Hired after the Paulistão title, the striker scored 11 goals and ended up as the team’s second top scorer in 2021.

Artur, Rigoni’s little fan, is successful on the internet and receives a message from the idol

If Rigoni is a certainty, despite the drop in numbers at the end of the season, Gabriel remains a gamble.

Like the Argentine, the Uruguayan was nominated by Hernán Crespo and ended 2021 as a starter in two of the 12 appointments in which he represented São Paulo.

The two games took place under the command of Rogério Ceni, who has the Uruguayan team for next year.

Therefore, if Gabriel evolves and gains space within the cast, he has the power to further balance the legacy of this year’s signings, the first of the current São Paulo administration.

+ Watch everything from São Paulo on TV Globo, sportv and ge: