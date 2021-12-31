Best memes of 2021: from BBB to Covid’s CPI, recall the facts that inspired humor

The year was packed, once again, with dozens of memes. And Brazil, one of the biggest producers of humorous images, videos and GIFs, was again champion in this regard in 2021. The fact is that there was no lack of subject for social networks to become a stage for… memes.

Events like the Tokyo Olympics and Covid’s CPI inspired a wealth of web pranks. Names like Anitta, Narcisa Tamborindeguy and Galvão Bueno, in addition to ex-BBBs, also did not escape the memes. Below, recall the facts that generated the most humor on the networks and check out a list of the best memes of 2021.

The best memes of 2021

Big Brother Brazil 21

There’s no way. The 21st edition of “Big Brother Brasil” was recognized as the biggest source of memes of the year. Participant Lumena, who problematized several issues on the reality show, inspired the question “Lumena authorized?”. The image of the ex-BBB pointing her finger at another participant became a hit on the networks.

Lumena points finger at another participant in “BBB 21”: image became meme Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

Names like Gil do Vigor, Pocah and Fiuk inspired the best memes of “BBB 21”. Who doesn’t remember the phrase uttered by Gil: “I didn’t come out of the garbage to lose it to meager”?.

Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics left several memes on social media as a legacy. Galvão Bueno’s cry still echoes on Twitter (and in WhatsApp streams) at the performance of gymnast Rebeca Andrade during the all-around final, from which she won the silver medal.

Gaffes, catches of sportsmen swearing, suggestive images, unusual terms such as “snooper”… Everything happened and a little more throughout the Olympics. Below, review some of the best Olympic memes.

Swimming competition broadcast in 2021: image inspired memes Photo: Reproduction

Covid’s CPI

In June, the Brazilian population started to pronounce the name of the company Pfizer by “Pifaaaaizer”. The Minas Gerais humorist Rafael Chalub, known by the nickname Esse Menino, was inspired by one of Covid’s CPI revelations — that the Bolsonaro government ignored 101 emails from the pharmaceutical giant offering the vaccine to Brazil — to create a sketch on the subject. The video, posted on Tik Tok and Instagram, went viral.

The humorist Esse Menino in the scene of the humor video ‘Pifaizer’ Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

Former porn actress Mia Khalifa became a political issue in Brazil after having her name associated with Covid’s CPI. A 28-year-old Lebanese, the digital influencer even changed the description of her profile on Twitter, and began to classify herself, ironically, as “Brazil’s COVID Response Leader” (“Brazil’s response authority to Covid”, in free translation) .





Covid’s CPI has become the darling of social media, especially Twitter. It was there that characters, phrases and bullshit gained repercussion and guided the “parallel cabinet” of humor on the web, while senators and deponents unraveled the threads of investigations in the commission.

One of the most embarrassing moments in the testimony of the Ministry of Health’s Secretary of Work Management and Education, Mayra Pinheiro, to Covid’s CPI, occurred when she insisted that there was “a penis at Fiocruz’s doorstep”. Senator Omar Aziz, president of the CPI, even thought that she had said “sneakers”, but the “Captain Chloroquine” confirmed: she was referring, in fact, to a phallus. The internet, of course, was unforgiving and a flurry of memes followed the secretary’s statement.

Fiocruz building is clearly a Moorish palace full of penises, you just don’t see who doesn’t want to.

draw your own conclusions…. pic.twitter.com/ghne5iKj8r — Rosana Hermann (@rosana) May 25, 2021

The pocket narist who saw a penis in the Fiocruz brand must have been outraged today with the launch of Jeff Bezos’ spaceship. pic.twitter.com/RvrVJtnwGH — Gabriel Galli 🏳️‍🌈 (@xgabrielgalli) July 20, 2021

Millennials versus Generation Z

All of a sudden, everything turned into a “cringe”. The term in English came to be used in Brazil to refer to the embarrassing habits, attitudes and tastes of other people (in other words, it would be used in place of “other people’s shame” or “mico”, in a more than free translation). And more: the word was (is it still?) at the center of a generational conflict.

please young people from generation z, tell me what you think is a monkey on millennials (I think talking about a monkey is over, it’s a cringe) — Carol Rocha (@tchulim) June 17, 2021

For Generation Z, born between the second half of the 1990s and the 2000s, it is a way of designating what Millennials, born between 1981 and 1996, have surpassed. Cultural products, clothing, slang and customs became a source of shame for the younger ones, leaving the “older ones” perplexed. Yes, millennials have found they have aged. A flurry of memes on the subject has spread on the networks.

‘Who would play you in a movie?’

The prank was released on Twitter. And, like every joke released on Twitter, it soon took on viral proportion: “Who would play you in a movie?” Anonymous and famous joined the wave, posting pictures of actors and singers who are very similar and could embody them in the image and likeness on screen. See the list of celebrities who have embarked on the meme game.





Anitta and ‘Girl from Rio’

The album “Girl from Rio”, released by Anitta in April, yielded many memes. The cover showing the singer in front of a bus, on a blue plastic chair, inspired thousands of internet users to make several montages, in the most different ways.

Some netizens put themselves in Anitta’s shoes with the help of Photoshop; others produced photos in front of real buses. Even the electronic ballot box ended up in front of the bus, as posted by the Electoral Justice profile.

Narcissa Tamborindeguy

The socialite Narcissa Tamborindeguy launched, in an unpretentious way, a new catchphrase. “Oh, that’s crazy,” she would say. And not only that. In a live on Instagram with Maitê Proença, after there were transmission failures between them, Narcissa lost control and did not understand the situation. The phrase “Travou, Maitê” has already become a new classic on the networks.

‘Round 6’

Most viewed series of all time on Netflix, “Round 6” became a worldwide phenomenon in 2021. In Brazil, scenes from South Korean production have become memes, of course. The assassin doll, which appears in one of the narrative scenes, was (and still is) a strong presence in the networks.

Things are so ugly in Bolsonaro’s Brazil that they will soon leave one of these at our gate! 🤡 pic.twitter.com/61BDpKhtdF — Communist rave 🇨🇳🇨🇺 🇻🇳🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@pmrqs) October 5, 2021

I saw you

Suddenly, social networks were taken over by edited videos with the song of the bird, bem-te-vi in ​​different contexts. There is not much explanation for the emergence of this meme. From the vignette of TV Globo’s duty to Demi Lovato’s high-pitched sound, sound montages went viral.