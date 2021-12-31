Best series of 2021

2021 was the year of streaming, thanks to the arrival of several platforms in Brazil, but also due to the pandemic and popularization of Smart TVs, which made the audience of traditional channels migrate to digital programming.
This change helps to understand how a South Korean series became the most talked about in the world. Due to the international reach of the new era of television, “Round 6” has become a worldwide phenomenon.
And it wasn’t the only phenomenon. In 2021, Marvel Studios advanced its cinematic universe towards series, and in doing so helped newcomer Disney+ to become one of the biggest forces in the market.
Modern times also explain the strange transformation of HBO into an appendix to HBO Max, incorporated as a detail in the collection that most exceeded expectations, among this year’s releases.
Adding even options from Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Paramount+, Globoplay, Starzplay and Star+, it is clear from the best of the year lists that the series have become synonymous with streaming.
Check out the list below with the 10 best international, national and miniseries series of 2021, as well as a selection of the main attractions of each genre.
Top 10 international series
SUCCESS | HBO Max
TED LASSO | Apple TV+
RESERVATION DOGS | Star+
THE WHITE LOTUS | HBO Max
HACKS | HBO Max
ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING | Star+
POSE | Star+
ROUND 6 | Netflix
THE GREAT | starplay
YELLOWJACKETS | Paramount+
Top 10 miniseries
From Beatles to Marvel superheroes, the list of miniseries is quite eclectic. There are dramatic stories, based on real facts, that offer important social denunciations, but also epic fantasies, with apocalypse and horror scenarios. Original plots and best-selling adaptations. All excellent.
Check out the best miniseries of the year below.
THE BEATLES: GET BACK | Disney+
IT’S A SIN | HBO Max
KATLA | Netflix
MAID | Netflix
MARE OF EASTTOWN | HBO Max
DOPESICK | Star+
STATION ELEVEN | HBO Max
THE NORTH WATER | Globoplay
THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD | Amazon Prime Video
WANDAVISION | Disney+
Top 10 Brazilian series
Netflix, Amazon and Star+ showed that Globo has gained equal competition in the national market. After decades considered the standard for content quality, the Rio station is still responsible for the largest production volume, but the comparison with its rivals highlights its weaknesses, such as soap opera addictions that level its plots to melodramas, given the most varied approaches of the competitors.
Even so, productions like “Aruanas”, “Segunda Chama” and “Under Pressure” register a Brazilian reality that the action and fantasy series of American streaming still show difficulties in portraying – with the exceptions of “Manhãs de Setembro” and “Sintonia “. Perhaps because they give greater importance to the international market than to the challenge of reflecting Brazil.
Check out the list of the best national productions.
ARUANAS | Globoplay
INVISIBLE CITY | Netflix
COLONY | Globoplay
DOM | Amazon Prime Video
IMPURES | Star+
INSANIA | Star+
SEPTEMBER MORNINGS | Amazon Prime Video
SECOND CALL | Globoplay
TUNING | Netflix
UNDER PRESSURE | Globoplay
Best by Gender
Many series that stood out in their genres ended up not making it into the previous lists. Others appeared doubly. See below the list of titles that were better than their competitors in their respective niches.
Best Adventure/Fantasy
THE WITCHER | Netflix
Best Comic Adaptation
WANDAVISION | Disney+
best sci-fi
FOR ALL MANKIND | Apple TV+
best horror
PROPHECY OF HELL | Netflix
better to have
WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS | Star+
best comedy
TED LASSO | Apple TV+
best drama
SUCCESS | HBO Max
best crime
MARE OF EASTTOWN | HBO Max
best suspension
YELLOWJACKETS | Paramount+
best novel
STARSTRUCK | HBO Max
best teen
EDUCATION SEX | Netflix
Best Queer & Most Stylish
POSE | Star+
Best Animation
ARCANE | Netflix
BEST DOCUMENTARY
THE BEATLES: GET BACK | Disney+