Best series of 2021







Photo: Publicity / Netflix / Modern Popcorn

2021 was the year of streaming, thanks to the arrival of several platforms in Brazil, but also due to the pandemic and popularization of Smart TVs, which made the audience of traditional channels migrate to digital programming.

This change helps to understand how a South Korean series became the most talked about in the world. Due to the international reach of the new era of television, “Round 6” has become a worldwide phenomenon.

And it wasn’t the only phenomenon. In 2021, Marvel Studios advanced its cinematic universe towards series, and in doing so helped newcomer Disney+ to become one of the biggest forces in the market.

Modern times also explain the strange transformation of HBO into an appendix to HBO Max, incorporated as a detail in the collection that most exceeded expectations, among this year’s releases.

Adding even options from Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Paramount+, Globoplay, Starzplay and Star+, it is clear from the best of the year lists that the series have become synonymous with streaming.

Check out the list below with the 10 best international, national and miniseries series of 2021, as well as a selection of the main attractions of each genre.

Top 10 international series

SUCCESS | HBO Max

TED LASSO | Apple TV+

RESERVATION DOGS | Star+

THE WHITE LOTUS | HBO Max

HACKS | HBO Max

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING | Star+

POSE | Star+

ROUND 6 | Netflix

THE GREAT | starplay

YELLOWJACKETS | Paramount+

Top 10 miniseries

From Beatles to Marvel superheroes, the list of miniseries is quite eclectic. There are dramatic stories, based on real facts, that offer important social denunciations, but also epic fantasies, with apocalypse and horror scenarios. Original plots and best-selling adaptations. All excellent.

Check out the best miniseries of the year below.

THE BEATLES: GET BACK | Disney+

IT’S A SIN | HBO Max

KATLA | Netflix

MAID | Netflix

MARE OF EASTTOWN | HBO Max

DOPESICK | Star+

STATION ELEVEN | HBO Max

THE NORTH WATER | Globoplay

THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD | Amazon Prime Video

WANDAVISION | Disney+

Top 10 Brazilian series

Netflix, Amazon and Star+ showed that Globo has gained equal competition in the national market. After decades considered the standard for content quality, the Rio station is still responsible for the largest production volume, but the comparison with its rivals highlights its weaknesses, such as soap opera addictions that level its plots to melodramas, given the most varied approaches of the competitors.

Even so, productions like “Aruanas”, “Segunda Chama” and “Under Pressure” register a Brazilian reality that the action and fantasy series of American streaming still show difficulties in portraying – with the exceptions of “Manhãs de Setembro” and “Sintonia “. Perhaps because they give greater importance to the international market than to the challenge of reflecting Brazil.

Check out the list of the best national productions.

ARUANAS | Globoplay

INVISIBLE CITY | Netflix

COLONY | Globoplay

DOM | Amazon Prime Video

IMPURES | Star+

INSANIA | Star+

SEPTEMBER MORNINGS | Amazon Prime Video

SECOND CALL | Globoplay

TUNING | Netflix

UNDER PRESSURE | Globoplay

Best by Gender

Many series that stood out in their genres ended up not making it into the previous lists. Others appeared doubly. See below the list of titles that were better than their competitors in their respective niches.

Best Adventure/Fantasy

THE WITCHER | Netflix

Best Comic Adaptation

WANDAVISION | Disney+

best sci-fi

FOR ALL MANKIND | Apple TV+

best horror

PROPHECY OF HELL | Netflix

better to have

WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS | Star+

best comedy

TED LASSO | Apple TV+

best drama

SUCCESS | HBO Max

best crime

MARE OF EASTTOWN | HBO Max

best suspension

YELLOWJACKETS | Paramount+

best novel

STARSTRUCK | HBO Max

best teen

EDUCATION SEX | Netflix

Best Queer & Most Stylish

POSE | Star+

Best Animation

ARCANE | Netflix

BEST DOCUMENTARY

THE BEATLES: GET BACK | Disney+