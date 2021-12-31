Beyond Bitcoin: the cryptocurrencies that hit the most in 2021

In 2021, cryptocurrencies entered the daily vocabulary of many Brazilians, either because of the possibility of protecting themselves against the effects of inflation or because of the different use cases — such as games in the metaverse and NFTs. In this context, it is worth recalling the projects that were most successful among investors and, consequently, also faced surprising upward movements.

THE TechWorld prepared a selection of the most outstanding cryptocurrencies since December 2020, detailing their respective proposals, achievements and future impact on the market. Check it out and learn more below.

Bitcoin (BTC)

In 2021, Bitcoin was accepted for the first time as a legal tender, representing a milestone in the adoption of the assets.Source: Shutterstock

No surprises, the Bitcoin (BTC) continues with the largest share of investments in this market niche, totaling a capitalization of US$901 billion (in the price of the day), although he faced a “shy” high of only 103% this year. Currently, the original cryptocurrency is traded at the level of US$47,000, around R$267,000 in direct conversion.

However, Bitcoin’s main achievements are not necessarily in its price speculation. The digital asset stood out in the media when it was accepted as a legal tender in El Salvador, representing an important milestone in the adoption and popularization of cryptocurrencies.

Furthermore, Bitcoin’s repeated “victories” against government bans, especially where China is concerned, only reinforced its appeal to the general public — something that culminated in the approval of its own index fund in Wallstreet.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum’s blockchain was responsible for hosting several smart apps, NFTs trading platforms and games.Source: Shutterstock

Considered the main alternative cryptocurrency, or altcoin, The Ethereum (ETH) registered a much higher annual growth than that found by its main rival, Bitcoin. The project has advanced about 500% since December of last year, being currently negotiated by $3,700 or BRL 21 thousand, in the most recent quotation of the US dollar.

However, like Bitcoin, the rise in the price of Ethereum was not due to mere speculation, but due to its various use cases. The project’s eponymous network was the first to provide a fertile and functional ground for applications of various types, enabling intelligent contract systems, NFT trading, metaverse games and decentralized finance protocols. As a result, the altcoin holds a market capitalization of US$463.8 billion, the second largest in the niche.

suffering for success

On the other hand, the “too much” success of Ethereum was also responsible, in part, for its subsequent stagnation. The high volume of transactions on its blockchain, promoted by the different integrated applications, resulted in an excessive increase in the fees charged, which ended up alienating investors.

In addition, the problem fostered the discussion about the energy expenditure inherent to transactions, something that should be corrected in the next Ethereum updates and has already been partially addressed with the EIP-1559 package.

Solana (SOL)

After the growing problems in the Ethereum network, Solana became the main alternative for the metaverse and NFT niches.Source: Shutterstock

The “flaws” in the Ethereum network boosted the adoption of alternative proposals, such as the case of Solana (SOL). The project has an entirely different operation, based on “history proof”, allowing transactions to be faster, more efficient and at lower rates than those found in the main competing proposals.

The advantages offered resulted in an impressive 10,300% annual high for Solana, who left the level of only $1.70 in December last year to be traded to almost $174 currently — or BRL 990, in direct conversion. With the positive tide, the project currently has a dominance of $53 billion in the market.

Axie Infinity (AXS)

(Source: Axie Infinity / Reproduction)Source: Axie Infinity

Representing the stellar success of blockchain games, the native token of Axie Inifnity, AXS, grown up 11,300% annually, leaving $0.80 for $96 – about BRL 546 at the current exchange rate. The project, despite being based on the Ethereum network, fell in popular taste and soon became a reference in the niche, ensuring the greatest dominance among similar projects, with full capitalization of US$5.8 billion.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency that was born from a meme and gained popularity.Source: Shutterstock

Finishing the selection in the most unusual way possible, is the infamous Dogecoin (DOGE). The original cryptocurrency-meme, which was born as a parody of Bitcoin back in 2014, was “adopted” by social media and gained the attention of big figures in the industry such as Tesla CEO Elon Musk. In practice, the digital asset only started to receive real use after all the seasonal euphoria, which can be unceremoniously followed up on Twitter.

Even without a “purpose”, Dogecoin reached a high of 19,000% this year. Its price has left the level of $0.0037 in December 2020 to reach the $0.73 just 5 months later. Since then, the currency has faced a severe correction, due to its particularly volatile nature, being traded by $0.17, or BRL 0.97 in direct conversion.