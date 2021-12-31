Biden and Putin warn of breaking ties if they don’t resolve tension in Ukraine | World

US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin warned each other this Thursday (30) that tensions over Ukraine have escalated. can lead to disruption in relations between the two countries, said Russian and American officials.

Despite that, the two leaders appeared ready to find a diplomatic solution during a second phone conversation this month.

The US president said he is “deeply concerned” about the presence of Russian military personnel on the Ukrainian border and who will “respond firmly” to any invasion of the eastern European country, according to a senior White House official.

Putin told Biden that any sanctions could sever ties between Russia and the US and would be a big mistake, informed the Kremlin.

But Russian government adviser Yuri Ushakov said Putin was satisfied with the conversation he said was centered on the security guarantees Moscow wants from the West, highlighted the Reuters news agency.

The call, requested by Putin, lasted 50 minutes, according to US officials.

As the January 10 US-Russian negotiations in Geneva approach, Russia repeatedly repeats that its priority is to negotiate two treaties that redefine balance and security in Europe.

For the Kremlin, Russia’s security passes through prohibit the presence of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization from expanding in the region where Moscow considers its zone of influence.

1st phone conversation in December

In a telephone conversation in early December, Joe Biden threatened Vladimir Putin with sanctions if he attacked Ukraine.

Western countries have so far ruled out a military response to a possible Russian invasion, and the Kremlin has paid little attention to threats of sanctions.

Russia is already the target of numerous economic reprisals from Western countries for the Ukrainian issue and repression in the country.

For the time being, the January 10 negotiations in Geneva on Ukraine and strategic stability are proving to be tense. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has already ruled out the possibility of “concessions” by Moscow, and the United States has warned that some Russian requests are “unacceptable”.