Biden calls on Putin to reduce tensions on the Ukrainian border – News

US President Joe Biden urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to ease tensions with Ukraine over the deployment of troops on the border between the two former Soviet republics, and assured that Washington and its allies “will respond firmly ” in case of an invasion.

The demonstration was made in a telephone conversation of about 50 minutes held this Thursday (30) between the two heads of state. In contact, Biden it supported diplomatic efforts, “starting early next year with the Bilateral Strategic Stability Dialogue, in NATO, through the NATO-Russia Council, and in the OSCE (Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe).”

“President Biden reiterated that substantial advances in these dialogues can only take place in a context of de-escalation and not of an escalation,” says White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki in a statement.

THE russian president He was “satisfied” with the space created to discuss the matter and said he warned his American counterpart that applying sanctions to Moscow over Ukraine would be a “colossal mistake”, according to the Kremlin.

“All of this could lead to a complete breakdown of relations between our countries. It would represent a serious blow to relations between Russia and the West,” said Putin’s international adviser, Yuri Ushakov.

According to Russia, its demands are only seeking to avoid aggravation of tensions, as Moscow considers the support of the United States, NATO and the European Union for Ukraine, with a pro-Western government, a direct threat to its interests.