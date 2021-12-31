Biden speaks in “firm” response against possible Russian invasion of Ukraine

posted on 12/31/2021 06:00



(credit: Casa Branca/AFP)

The second conference call between Presidents Joe Biden (United States) and Vladimir Putin (Russia) in 23 days lasted 50 minutes. As the two leaders looked for ways to ease tensions in Ukraine, at least 100,000 Moscow soldiers awaited orders on the border with the former Soviet republic. Washington fears that Moscow will prepare an invasion of Ukrainian territory, almost eight years after the annexation of the Crimean Peninsula. At yesterday’s virtual meeting, Biden proposed that the de-escalation of the crisis take place through diplomatic channels, but stressed that the United States would respond “firmly” to any offensive in Ukraine. According to him, diplomatic progress depends on a detente on the part of the Kremlin.

On the 10th, the US Undersecretary of State, Wendy Sherman, and the Russian Vice Chancellor, Sergey Ryabkov, will head their respective delegations during negotiations to be held in Geneva. According to CNN, authorities from the Pentagon and the National Security Council will participate in the meeting.

The conference call between Biden and Putin began at 3:35 pm Washington time yesterday (5:35 pm GMT and 11:35 pm Moscow time). The White House released a photo in which the Democratic president appears on the phone, inside a wooden-walled room in his home. Biden is in Wilmington, Delaware, where he will spend New Year’s Eve with his family. Despite admitting “satisfaction” with the phone call, Putin warned the US that imposing economic sanctions against Moscow would represent a “colossal mistake” and said he needed the talks to offer “results”. Hours before the conference call, Putin said he was “convinced” about the possibility of both maintaining an “effective” dialogue based on “mutual respect”.

On December 7, Biden and Putin spoke for about two hours. The American promised a “strong response” in the event of a military escalation in the region — at the time, the White House made it clear that the US and allies would resort to incisive economic measures and other types of sanctions, without giving details. Putin, for his part, asked Biden for assurances that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will not expand eastward, a move seen as threatening by the Kremlin.

Victory

Professor of comparative politics at the National University of Kiev-Mohyla (Ukraine), Olexiy Haran told the Courier that, despite few details of the content of yesterday’s conversation, Biden and the West are committed to diplomatic engagement with Russia. “It’s better to dialogue than to have a military confrontation. My perception is that Putin sees this exchange with the United States as a ‘symbolic victory’ before Russian public opinion, as the superpowers are talking to him and putting him as a important actor in the international arena,” he commented. “In essence, I think the message from the West is to reinforce that, in the event of an invasion of Ukraine, there will be heavy economic sanctions.”

For Haran, Moscow’s demands that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) not maintain military ties with the Baltic countries are nothing more than a bluff. “It’s a kind of Kremlin propaganda. I doubt the West will make any concessions to Russia. I hope there isn’t an invasion of Ukraine, as that would have tremendous consequences for all actors. We Ukrainians are not panicking. Life continues, but we are cautious and we have increased our military capacity. We expect additional support from the West, as this is the only way to stop Putin,” added the Kiev professor. The expert believes that the rhetoric used yesterday by Biden could persuade Putin to back down.