blackout completes 20 days and Brazil has an average of 114 deaths

Brazil recorded an average of deaths by covid-19 of 114 cases this Thursday (30). The data is from the consortium of press vehicles, of which UOL is part.

The total number of deaths caused by the disease in the country is 619,024. So far, more than 22.2 million Brazilians have already received a positive diagnosis for covid-19.

The data blackout caused by hacker attacks on the Ministry of Health’s websites and platforms completed 20 days on Thursday. Because of him, since December 10, there are failures in the dissemination of data related to the disease.

According to the Ministry of Health, e-SUS Notifica, a platform that gathers information on cases and deaths as a result of covid-19, was re-established on the 21st. Still, some states say they are facing problems.

The lack of accurate data makes it difficult to analyze the covid-19 scenarios in the country. Due to the situation, it is not possible to accurately measure the size of the drop that the average number of deaths recorded today represents, even though it is known that the country is experiencing a downward trend in the number of deaths caused by covid-19.

The average number of deaths per day is calculated from the last seven days. This is the best way to analyze the evolution of the pandemic, as death records tend to show artificial drops on weekends and holiday periods.

In the first working days of the week, there is usually an artificial increase, due to the introduction of data held over the weekend.

By averaging, these distortions are corrected for a more realistic picture of the pandemic.

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

The comparison is made against the situation two weeks earlier. A fall is considered when the reduction is equal to or greater than 15%; high when the increase is equal to or greater than 15%.

However, due to covid data blackout, the variation does not necessarily mirror what has been happening in each state.

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: stability (-6%)

Minas Gerais: fall (-45%)

Rio de Janeiro: high (111%)

North region

Rondônia: stability (-4%)

Roraima: drop (-43% – Official Note: “The exponential increase in the number of cases reported today (12/30/2021) is due to the return of access to the eSUS Notifica/Ministry database (API) of Health, which was inaccessible since 12/10/2021, which generated an accumulation of notifications in the last three weeks, being then consolidated, updated and published in this respective bulletin”.)

Tocantins: stability (0%)

Northeast region

Bahia: stability (-2%)

Maranhão: stability (15%)

Pernambuco: stability (-6%)

Rio Grande do Norte: fall (-41%)

Midwest region

Federal District: fall (-50%)

Goiás: stability (0%)

Mato Grosso: stability (13%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: stability (0%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: fall (-45%)

Santa Catarina: stability (9%)

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.