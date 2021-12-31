Board expects new technician to plan reinforcements for 2022

Credit: Disclosure/Benfica

With negotiations in progress, Atlético-MG hopes to close this Thursday the hiring of coach Jorge Jesus to intensify the search for reinforcements for the 2022 season.

THE fans.com found that Atlético-MG already has a list of possible reinforcements since the end of November. Now, the board of Alvinegra will wait for the arrival of the new coach to set priorities in the squad.

The club, above all, has a series of players that were on Atlético-MG’s radar. At first, the list has ten players, two per position. The idea is to hire a right-back, a defender, a defensive midfielder, a midfielder and a center forward.

In the understanding of the directors, it is necessary to build up the squad that will face a full and tight schedule for next year, with disputes in the Copa Libertadores da América, Super Cup in Brazil, Campeonato Brasileiro, Copa do Brasil and Campeonato Mineiro.

Also according to the report, the coordinator of the Market Department at Atlético-MG, Alessandro Brito, is promoting a task force to find players who fit the profile to impress Jorge Jesus.

If hired, the Portuguese technician will be consulted about the specific parts and functions that the board understands that need more qualified names. Remember that any reinforcement goes through statistical analysis of earnings in recent seasons.

In addition to strengthening the cast, the board understands that it will be important to provide as many options as possible for the future coach. After all, Atlético-MG is trying to stay one step ahead of rivals Flamengo and Palmeiras, who are also active in the soccer market.

Two players leave Atlético-MG

Atlético-MG agreed on Thursday the departure of two players from the squad that won the Triple Crown in 2021. Forwards Nathan and Hyoran were transferred to Fluminense and América-MG, respectively, for a season.

At first, their departure was already expected by everyone at the club. After all, they were out of the plans of former coach Cuca. Therefore, they are placed at the disposal of the ball market to win shooting next year.

