Bolão de Amigos invests R$ 22 thousand in a single ticket at Mega-Sena da Virada – Country

A group of 98 people in Corumbá, Mato Grosso do Sul, decided to bet big on the draw for the Mega Sena da Virada, which takes place this Friday (31). The single bet pool registered by the friends was in the amount of R$22,510.50. The information is from the G1.

The creator of the raffle is photographer Ademir de Almeida,33, who has been making collective bets for over ten years. In 2021 alone, the same group invested more than R$90,000 in betting.

“I’ve always participated in draws and in 2011 I found I could bet several numbers on a single ticket, as I couldn’t have a share, I started to announce that I was after participants and in 20 days I had 100 people in the pool”, he told the G1.

The strategy has even been yielding good results, as the draws have earned the group more than R$1.4 million in prizes since 2011. “We have an annual pool, we always play 15 numbers, which totals the maximum bet of R$22,510 .50, we have a good chance of getting it. From my experience in betting, I guess we’ll have seven winners, which gives R$50 million each”, he said.

Contract

Almir also mentions the existence of rules and even “contracts” to avoid problems. To participate in the group, it is necessary to comply with six clauses created by it, some of them with the right to ‘sub-clauses’.

“The purpose of the contract is to give more credibility to the raffle, in addition to making the quotas and values ​​clear to the participants, we do not want to create any misunderstandings. From the beginning, I stipulated the rules, so as not to have a mess”, he highlighted.

The 2021 Mega Sena da Virada will pay R$ 350 million in the draw on Friday (31), considered by Caixa Econômica Federal the biggest prize in its history.