Bolsonaro announces minimum wage of R$1,212 in 2022
Abhishek Pratap 1 hour agoNewsComments Off on Bolsonaro announces minimum wage of R$1,212 in 20228 Views
SAO PAULO – President Jair Bolsonaro announced this Thursday that the minimum wage in 2022 will be R$ 1,212. The new value takes effect on January 1st.
As O GLOBO anticipated, the new level of payment exceeds the current minimum wage by R$112 and is higher than what was previously foreseen in the Budget for next year.
Brazil Aid: Bolsonaro sanctions a project that creates a replacement for Bolsa Família, but vetoes a section that ends with a queue
In the original proposal sent to Congress in August, the government projected the base salary at R$1,169, but inflation accelerated in the second half with the rise in electricity bills and fuel prices.
— As of January 1st, the new minimum wage (will be) R$ 1,212 — said the president, without further explanation.
The minimum wage of R$ 1,212 will be included in a provisional measure (MP), which should be published in the Federal Official Gazette this Friday. The MP takes effect immediately, but will have to be approved by the National Congress.
The final amount is being announced now because the government was waiting for more information to close the forecast for the INPC for December this year. IBGE will only announce the closed INPC for 2021 in early January.
Consigned: Deadline for contracting credit up to 35% ends this Thursday
If there is any lag, the government will make the correction when it announces the new minimum wage forecast for 2023.
The government cannot wait because many companies need to settle workers’ accounts from January 1st. To correct the value of INSS benefits, the consolidated INPC will be used. The percentage needs to be defined by IBGE by January 12 so that you have time to run the sheet.
At the same live, the President of the Republic stated that this Friday he will sanction the bill that relieves the payroll for the 17 sectors that employ the most in the country.