Bolsonaro announces minimum wage of R$1,212 in 2022

SAO PAULO – President Jair Bolsonaro announced this Thursday that the minimum wage in 2022 will be R$ 1,212. The new value takes effect on January 1st.

As O GLOBO anticipated, the new level of payment exceeds the current minimum wage by R$112 and is higher than what was previously foreseen in the Budget for next year.

In the original proposal sent to Congress in August, the government projected the base salary at R$1,169, but inflation accelerated in the second half with the rise in electricity bills and fuel prices.

— As of January 1st, the new minimum wage (will be) R$ 1,212 — said the president, without further explanation.





Jane Siquieira shows an empty house’s refrigerator. With two children, Sabrina, aged 15, and Enzo Gabriel, aged 9 months, she must spend Christmas with her mother-in-law Photo: Márcia Foletto / Agência O Globo Rice and beans is a luxury for families living this year-end hiatus caused by the transition of the federal government’s social programs Photo: Márcia Foletto / Agência O Globo Little Enzo plays with the Christmas tree that his grandmother, Solange dos Santos, received as a gift from a friend Photo: Márcia Foletto / Agência O Globo Natália Soares da Silva, resident of Vila Americana, in Nova Iguaçu, has four children and no government assistance Photo: Márcia Foletto / Agência O Globo Natalia and her family live with her husband’s odd jobs and have no prospect of having supper and Christmas presents for the children, Camille, 11 years old, Samile, 9, Samanta, 7 and Rael, 9 months Photo: Márcia Foletto / Agência O Globo Cláudia Santiago and her children, Ester, 22, and Abrahão, 18, and her niece Vitória Garcia, 8 years old. Christmas will be like any other day for the residents of Rio das Pedras Photo: Márcia Foletto / Agência O Globo Andréia with her son Yuri on her lap, in Rio das Pedras. Without emergency help, she tries the new benefit, Auxílio Brasil Photo: Márcia Foletto / Agência O Globo Ivania Cabral, 62 years old. With the little money she has, she prefers to buy carrots, potatoes and chayote instead of medicines to treat fever and intense coughing, symptoms she has been experiencing for more than two days Photo: Márcia Foletto / Agência O Globo A resident of Rio das Pedras, Ivânia has stopped receiving emergency aid and has no income, but dreams of eating rice and chicken for Christmas dinner Photo: Márcia Foletto / Agência O Globo

The minimum wage of R$ 1,212 will be included in a provisional measure (MP), which should be published in the Federal Official Gazette this Friday. The MP takes effect immediately, but will have to be approved by the National Congress.

The final amount is being announced now because the government was waiting for more information to close the forecast for the INPC for December this year. IBGE will only announce the closed INPC for 2021 in early January.

If there is any lag, the government will make the correction when it announces the new minimum wage forecast for 2023.

The government cannot wait because many companies need to settle workers’ accounts from January 1st. To correct the value of INSS benefits, the consolidated INPC will be used. The percentage needs to be defined by IBGE by January 12 so that you have time to run the sheet.

At the same live, the President of the Republic stated that this Friday he will sanction the bill that relieves the payroll for the 17 sectors that employ the most in the country.