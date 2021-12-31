Bolsonaro announces minimum wage of R$1,212 in 2022

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) announced, in his last live of the year, this Thursday (30), that the minimum wage will rise to BRL 1,212 from January 1, 2022. The amount is BRL 112 above the current BRL 1,100. A Provisional Measure (MP) will be issued until this Friday (31) to stipulate a new value.

The readjustment restores the loss in purchasing power of Brazilians due to the rise in prices throughout 2021. Despite the pressure for a readjustment above the inflation measured by the National Consumer Price Index (INPC), the government did not promote a real increase in the minimum wage due to the impact on public accounts, since Social Security and social benefits are linked to the floor.

The minimum wage is the reference base for other expenses, such as Social Security benefits and social assistance for the elderly and people with disabilities (BPC), in addition to the salary bonus.

The government incorporated into the 2022 minimum wage plus R$1.62 referring to the higher inflation of 2020 that had not been accounted for in this year’s value. The value of the benefit was defined before the official disclosure of the closed INPC in 2020. The government opted at the time not to change the value and to incorporate the additional in 2021, which is provided for in the legislation.

The last time the minimum wage had real gain was in early 2019, the first year of Bolsonaro’s term, when he signed a decree updating the floor value in accordance with the valuation policy approved by the Dilma Rousseff (PT) government and valid from 2016 to 2019.

Since then, the Bolsonaro government has only granted increases to replenish inflation. This decision has been influenced by the fact that the minimum wage is a reference for two-thirds of public expenditure, such as social security benefits, assistance and unemployment insurance.

The policy of readjustments for inflation and variation in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was in force between 2011 and 2019, but the minimum wage did not always rise above inflation.

In 2017 and 2018, for example, the adjustment was only granted based on inflation because the GDP of previous years (2015 and 2016) had retraction. Therefore, to comply with the proposed formula, only inflation served as the basis for the increase.

*With information from Estadão Content