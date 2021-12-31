





President Jair Bolsonaro during ceremony at Planalto Palace 11/24/2021 REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino Photo: Reuters

In an ironic tone, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) suggested this Thursday, 30, during a live broadcast on social networks, that the left should carry out a “mega pancake” during his New Year’s address. The president will deliver a year-end speech this Friday, 31, on national radio and television, starting at 8:30 pm, Brasília time.

Bolsonaro asks for ‘panelaço’ from the left during speech:

While wishing “Happy 2022” on live, the head of Palácio do Planalto said that next year, when he must run for re-election, will be “decisive” and that the freedom of citizens will be at stake.

During the broadcast on social networks, Bolsonaro criticized former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), who leads the voting intentions in polls for the 2022 presidential election. The president also said that the left is protesting against his government because the country has been “corrupt-free” for three years, a statement Bolsonaro frequently repeats, but which ignores, for example, suspicions of corruption in the purchase of vaccines against covid-19 by the Ministry of Health.

In answering a question asked by a supporter, Bolsonaro also criticized the fight against fake news, which he called censorship. “We’ve already been suffering from this. Only for our side that has the penalty,” he declared.

The president said that many people are suspicious of the Brazilian electoral system, but he pointed out that minister Luís Roberto Barroso, president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), invited the Armed Forces to participate in the electoral process. “Our people have already carried out the survey, I learned from the Minister of Defense, of possible sensitivities.”