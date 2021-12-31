Bolsonaro says he will sanction IPI exemption for taxi drivers

SAO PAULO – In his weekly live, the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, said this Thursday that he will sanction the project that exempts from the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI) the purchase of cars by taxi drivers who will use the vehicles for work.

Mega of the Turn: What can you buy with R$ 350 million?

According to him, the measure will be sanctioned this Friday, the last day of the year.

– Tomorrow the payroll tax exemption will be sanctioned, as well as the exemption from IPI for taxi drivers. Why the delay? Because it has to present alternative sources to recover what will be left to receive by these 17 sectors that will have their payroll freed, as well as the number of taxis to be purchased in the coming years – he said.

The bill approved by the Senate extends for five years, until December 31, 2026, the exemption from IPI on the acquisition of new passenger cars by taxi drivers, taxi driver cooperatives, people with disabilities and the hearing impaired.

Branch in Brazil: Government facilitates entry of foreign airlines to attract more competition to the country

The text also raised from R$ 140 thousand to R$ 200 thousand the maximum price of the car (including taxes) that can be purchased with exemption from the IPI by the person with a disability.

Law 8989/1995 grants IPI exemption to taxi drivers and people with disabilities in the purchase of domestically manufactured passenger cars, equipped with an engine with a cylinder capacity not exceeding 2 thousand cubic centimeters (cm³) of at least four doors, powered fuel from renewable sources, reversible combustion system or hybrid and electric.

The bill approved by the Senate expanded the exemption to the car’s optional accessories, not covered by the 1995 law. The accessories included by the senators must be used to adapt the vehicle for use by people with disabilities.