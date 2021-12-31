Bolsonaro says he would have spent on the corporate card if he went to Bahia

posted on 12/31/2021 06:00 / updated on 12/31/2021 06:14



(credit: Evaristo Sá/AFP)

President Jair Bolsonaro once again tried to justify his absence in Bahia yesterday. According to him, he would have spent on his corporate card if he were to fly over the regions affected by the floods.

“If I go, they criticize. If I don’t go, they criticize,” he said, in a live broadcast on social networks. He added that he has “interacted” with the government of Bahia since the storms began.

The president also commented again on the reason for having refused humanitarian aid offered by Argentina to victims of the rains in Bahian cities. “What help is this? Ten men,” he sneered. According to Bolsonaro, Brazil has enough people to help in the emergency caused by the rains.

Bolsonaro said he accepted the help offered by Japan to Bahia, despite denying Argentina’s support, because the Japanese government sent materials such as camping tents, mats, blankets, plastic sheeting, plastic gallons and water purifiers. “If Argentina has something else to offer, I would like to thank Alberto Fernández,” he said.

Mais cedo, porém, Bolsonaro usou em sua conta no Twitter um tom menos agressivo em relação ao oferecimento do país vizinho. “The fraternal Argentine offer, however very expensive for Brazil, occurs when the Armed Forces, in coordination with the Civil Defense, were already providing that type of assistance to the affected population”, he justified.

However, hours later, the president returned to putting ideological differences above all else: he suggested that the countries of South America receive, for example, Venezuelans who are in Brazil.

Mistake

For former Brazilian ambassador to the United States Rubens Barbosa, the federal government was wrong in not accepting the humanitarian support offered by Argentina. “It doesn’t make any sense. Help is not refused, thanks are given. It was a symbolic act that should be received as a gesture of friendship, not provocation,” he said.

According to Barbosa, Itamaraty missed an opportunity for diplomatic rapprochement with Argentina, whose relationship with Brazil has been undermined by the ideological struggles between Bolsonaro and Alberto Fernández. “We should have accepted mainly because of the separation that exists today between the presidents, who don’t talk to each other. There would be few people (sent by Argentina). It wouldn’t solve the problem, but it would serve to bring the countries, which have not had a good relationship in recent years, “, analyzed.

Since becoming president, Bolsonaro has criticized Fernández and compared him to Venezuela’s dictator Nicolás Maduro in public statements. In October, the two shook hands amiably at the G-20 meeting in Rome, Italy. At that time, a truce had been sealed and the relationship between the countries was undergoing a period of stability.