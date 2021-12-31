Bolsonaro says the minimum wage will be R$1,212 from January

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said today that the minimum wage will be R$ 1,212 as of January 1, 2022. The statement was made during a live broadcast on social networks, but the MP (Provisional Measure) that makes the new official value has not yet been published.

The update only restores the inflation verified in 2021, with no real increase. The new value is BRL 112 higher than the minimum wage that was in effect this year, of BRL 1,110, and above what was originally provided for in next year’s Budget.

In the proposal sent by the government to Congress in August, the projection for the minimum was R$ 1,169. In the text approved by the congressmen on the 21st, however, the value was R$1,210. The variation is due to the forecast of higher inflation.

Under the Constitution, the government is required to correct the minimum wage at least for the inflation accumulated in the last year. The reference used is that of the INPC (National Consumer Price Index), an indicator of the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), which will only be released on January 11th.

The government is using the same forecast used by the Budget rapporteur, Hugo Leal (PSD-RJ), of 10.18%, based on financial market calculations. If the official index is higher, the government can, in theory, increase the value of the minimum wage.

In 2021, however, that didn’t happen. Jair Bolsonaro’s government applied an index of 5.26% at the end of 2020 to establish the minimum of R$1,100. The INPC released later was 5.45%, which means that the value should have gone to R$ 1,102 to replace all inflation. The Ministry of Economy’s promise was that the additional R$ 2 would be incorporated into the 2022 minimum.

