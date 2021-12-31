Bolsonaro supporters detonate Ivete Sangalo after taking a stand against the president

posted on 12/31/2021 1:09 PM / updated on 12/31/2021 1:15 PM



A cantora Ivete Sangalo aparece entre os assuntos mais comentados no Twitter após apoiar coro contra o presidente Jair Bolsonaro (PL), durante show no Rio Grande do Norte.

This Friday (December 31), the president’s supporters uploaded the tag #IveteVaiTomarNoCool, which appears in fourth place in the social network’s Trending Topics.

Congressman Diego Garcia was one of the followers of the Messiah who attacked the singer. “Abstinence from the Rouanet Law drives Ivete Sangalo to despair. Before Bolsonaro, each artist could raise up to R$60 million per year. The breast is over. Good morning!”, wrote the parliamentarian.

During Ivete’s concert in Natal, last Wednesday night (29/12), the audience pulled a chorus of “Hey, Bolsonaro, vai take no c*” that was encouraged by the artist.

“Didn’t hear,” says the singer when the audience starts to scream. “It’s low,” he teases, asking fans to scream louder. Ivete started jumping and dancing on stage. “(He) He’ll end up listening it was so loud,” adds the artist, who was applauded by fans.

Check out some reactions from the president’s supporters

