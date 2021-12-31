Bolsonaro thanks Argentine help and says that waters in Bahia “are already going down”

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Bolsonaro thanks Argentine help and says that waters in Bahia “are already going down” 7 Views

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said, in a live broadcast on a social network this Thursday (30), that if help from Argentina is needed for victims of heavy rains in Bahia, the humanitarian mission will be directly mediated by the federal government.

Bolsonaro countered the governor of Bahia, Rui Costa (PT), and said that Argentine aid will not be negotiated by the government of Bahia. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs refused humanitarian aid from the neighboring country and stated that the crisis is “being faced with the internal mobilization of all necessary financial and personnel resources”.

The president also said that the situation in Bahia is improving. “Any help coming from Argentina will be negotiated directly with the federal government, there was talk in the media that it would be with the governor of Bahia, but it won’t be. I would like to thank Argentina, which would send ten people, but according to the latest news that I have seen, the waters are already receding,” he said.

Pelo Twitter, Bolsonaro disse que “a ajuda não seria necessária naquele momento”, mas que pode ser acatada “em caso de agravamento das condições”.

Governors of 15 Brazilian states and the Federal District also announced that they will send aid to Bahian municipalities. They intend to mobilize teams specialized in rescue operations and materials to assist in the rescue of victims.

THE CNN he sought out Governor Rui Costa (PT) and the Argentine Embassy but, until the last update of this article, he did not get a return.

See the damage caused by the rains in Bahia

  • 1 in 15

    Bahia state government carries out emergency actions at Km 30 of BA-284, after heavy rains in the region

    Credit: Michelle Matos/Ascom SEINFRA

  • two in 15

    Bahia state government carries out emergency actions at Km 30 of BA-284, after heavy rains in the region

    Credit:

  • 3 in 15

    (Porto Seguro – BA, 12/12/2021) Bahia suffered from heavy rains in the state. Photo: Isaac Nóbrega/PR

    Credit: Isac Nobrega/ Reproduction Palácio do Planalto

  • 4 in 15

    (Porto Seguro – BA, 12/12/2021) Heavy rains caused damage in several cities in Bahia. Photo: Isaac Nóbrega/PR

    Credit: Isac Nobrega/ Reproduction Palácio do Planalto

  • 5 in 15

    (Porto Seguro – BA, 12/12/2021) Image shows regions affected by floods in Bahia. Photo: Isaac Nóbrega/PR

    Credit: Isac Nobrega/ Reproduction Palácio do Planalto

  • 6 in 15

    (Brasília – DF, 12/12/2021) President Bolsonaro travels to Bahia to assess damage caused by rain – BA. Photo: Isaac Nóbrega/PR

    Credit: ISAC NOBREGA

  • 7 in 15

    (Porto Seguro – BA, 12/12/2021) Several cities were impacted by the rain in Bahia. Photo: Isaac Nóbrega/PR

    Credit: Isac Nobrega/ Reproduction Palácio do Planalto

  • 8 in 15

    (Porto Seguro – BA, 12/12/2021) Regions were isolated due to storms in Bahia Photo: Isac Nóbrega/PR

    Credit: Isac Nobrega/ Reproduction Palácio do Planalto

  • 9 in 15

    (Porto Seguro – BA, 12/12/2021) Houses were isolated due to heavy rains in Bahia. Photo: Isaac Nóbrega/PR

    Credit: Isac Nobrega/ Reproduction Palácio do Planalto

  • 10 in 15

    (Porto Seguro – BA, 12/12/2021) Several families were left homeless due to heavy rains in Bahia. Photo: Isaac Nóbrega/PR

    Credit: Isac Nobrega/ Reproduction Palácio do Planalto

  • 11 in 15

    (Porto Seguro – BA, 12/12/2021) Floods in Bahia caused damage in the southern region. Photo: Isaac Nóbrega/PR

    Credit: Isac Nobrega/ Reproduction Palácio do Planalto

  • 12 in 15

    (Porto Seguro – BA, 12/12/2021) Photo shows area affected by heavy rains in Bahia. Photo: Isaac Nóbrega/PR

    Credit: Isac Nobrega/ Reproduction Palácio do Planalto

  • 13 in 15

    (Porto Seguro – BA, 12/12/2021) Image shows areas affected by floods in Bahia. Photo: Isaac Nóbrega/PR

    Credit: Isac Nobrega/ Reproduction Palácio do Planalto

  • 14 in 15

    (Porto Seguro – BA, 12/12/2021) Heavy rains affected southern Bahia. Photo: Isaac Nóbrega/PR

    Credit: ISAC NOBREGA

  • 15 in 15

    (Porto Seguro – BA, 12/12/2021) Aerial image shows the region affected by the rain in Bahia. Photo: Isaac Nóbrega/PR

    Credit: Isac Nobrega/ Reproduction Palácio do Planalto

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Sergipe has 10 deaths caused by influenza Influenza – Infonet – What is news in Sergipe

SES warns of increased circulation of Influenza A H3N2 (Photo: SES) The State Department of …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved