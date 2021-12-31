Bolsonaro thanks Argentine help and says that waters in Bahia “are already going down”

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said, in a live broadcast on a social network this Thursday (30), that if help from Argentina is needed for victims of heavy rains in Bahia, the humanitarian mission will be directly mediated by the federal government.

Bolsonaro countered the governor of Bahia, Rui Costa (PT), and said that Argentine aid will not be negotiated by the government of Bahia. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs refused humanitarian aid from the neighboring country and stated that the crisis is “being faced with the internal mobilization of all necessary financial and personnel resources”.

The president also said that the situation in Bahia is improving. “Any help coming from Argentina will be negotiated directly with the federal government, there was talk in the media that it would be with the governor of Bahia, but it won’t be. I would like to thank Argentina, which would send ten people, but according to the latest news that I have seen, the waters are already receding,” he said.

Pelo Twitter, Bolsonaro disse que “a ajuda não seria necessária naquele momento”, mas que pode ser acatada “em caso de agravamento das condições”.

– The fraternal Argentine offer, but very expensive for Brazil, occurs when the Armed Forces, in coordination with the Civil Defense, were already providing that type of assistance to the affected population, including the support of 3 helicopters from the @marmilbr . @official army — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) December 30, 2021

Governors of 15 Brazilian states and the Federal District also announced that they will send aid to Bahian municipalities. They intend to mobilize teams specialized in rescue operations and materials to assist in the rescue of victims.

THE CNN he sought out Governor Rui Costa (PT) and the Argentine Embassy but, until the last update of this article, he did not get a return.

See the damage caused by the rains in Bahia