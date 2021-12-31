Bolsonaro visits Havan from São Francisco do Sul on the return of Beto Carrero

On his way back from Penha, the president stopped for coffee at the Havan store, where he posed for pictures and greeted supporters

President Jair Bolsonaro, on vacation in Santa Catarina, visited the Havan store, in São Francisco do Sul this Thursday afternoon, December 30th. The visit took place in an unplanned way. It was on his return from Penha, where the president was with his family at Parque Beto Carrero World.

At the store, Bolsonaro took pictures with employees, visitors and bought his beach kit: green-yellow cooler.

Below, see videos of the president’s delegation returning from Beto Carrero and arriving at Forte Marechal Luz, on Praia do Forte, in São Francisco do Sul, where he has been staying since the 27th and should stay until January 3rd. The President entered the Fort without speaking to the press.

VIDEOS:

Video: Tábata Porti/NDTV Record Joinville

Video: André Rohde/Record

While enjoying vacations on the coast of Santa Catarina, Bolsonaro has received harsh criticism for his time off from the tragedy in Bahia, where there are dead, wounded and homeless in the flood.

Senator Randolfe Rodrigues has even called the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) to request information and oversee the expenses of Bolsonaro and his team while on vacation in SC.

The president was also criticized for using equipment provided by the Navy (jet-ski, speedboat and boat) that should be used in routine inspection of the coast.

On this subject, the ND+ Portal he spoke with the Port Authority of Itajaí, who provided the equipment for the presidential delegation to spend their vacation, but there was no official return. This Thursday, the 30th, the ND+ Portal returned to demand a deployment from the Navy, without success.