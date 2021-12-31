Botafogo does not stop trading by players and shares information with John Textor, explains spokesperson

THE Botafogo it did not interrupt negotiations to sign players while it finalizes the SAF purchase operation by the American group John Textor. André Chame, club spokesman on negotiations with the Eagle Holdings, explained that Alvinegro continues its normal planning, but shared the information with the entrepreneur’s team to provide more transparency.

– During the negotiation process, especially during this non-binding initial stage, Botafogo has no obligation to stop or monitor your negotiations with third parties, whether between players and other commercial partners. Anyway, Botafogo, even because of the exclusivity with John Textor, and to give the greatest possible transparency to the subject, offered to share with John’s team all the details of the ongoing negotiations – said Chame.

Three days before the team’s re-presentation aiming at the Carioca Championship, Botafogo has not yet announced any hiring. The club is close to bringing defensive midfielder Breno and forward Vinícius Lopes, both ex-Goiás, and is looking for reinforcements in other sectors. In addition, Glorioso still tries to stay with athletes who stood out in Serie B and who played on loan, such as Luís Oyama, Barreto and Marco Antônio.