Botafogo positions Kanu and Corinthians strategy ball to hire defender

In their recent moves in the ball market, Corinthians aimed for a goal and soon opened conversations to enable the hiring of defender Kanu, from Botafogo. Even posing numerous difficulties, the Rio de Janeiro club received the survey for its offspring and the negotiations ended up getting stuck, both because of the sale of Botafogo to become an Anonymous Society of Football (SAF), as well as lack of interest in negotiating Kanu.

However, at Parque São Jorge, the denial of initial talks is seen as a first step, as Coringão prepares for a new onslaught, however, projected to take place in 2022. Alvinegra management believes that the transaction by Kanu is a tangible undertaking, with the potential to have a positive end for Timão, and the strategy is to act at the ideal time. The defender has another year of contract to fulfill in General Severiano and has already signaled his desire to look for other directions. From mid 2022 onwards, the player will be able to establish a bond with another club.

To hire Kanu straight away, Corinthians opened up the range of options and even offered players from its squad to compose the patterns of the deal, financing an exchange that would please Botafogo, however, the cariocas were not encouraged.

Now, the Almighty is withdrawing and preparing the strategy for a resumption of conversations, which should happen as soon as the Rio de Janeiro club advances in its process of adaptation to its new SAF reality. There is already a pre-contract signed with the American John Textor, however, the businessman still doesn’t have any weight in the club’s decisions, but Bota hopes that the arrival of the investor will help in negotiations and may even try to renew with Kanu . The information is from Globoesporte.com.