Botafogo reaches an agreement to pay BRL 175 million in tax and social security debts in installments

THE Botafogo got another important victory off the field. The club informed, this Thursday afternoon, that it reached an agreement with the Attorney General of the National Treasury (PGFN) for the payment of tax debts with the Union. The value is R$ 175 million.

The club achieved a reduction of the federal tax liability greater than 50%. In addition, Alvinegro will have a period of 12 years for the payment of tax debts and five years for social security debts. Payment will be made in installments.

– After months of discussions with the PGFN, it was possible to establish what would be the best form of transaction for Botafogo to carry out the reorganization of its tax debt, considering our payment capacity and the credibility of a professional work. It is a huge victory, the result of a solid debt restructuring project prepared by our internal team of employees and with the support of renowned law firms in the tax area – celebrated Jorge Braga, CEO of Botafogo.

It is worth remembering, for example, that Botafogo had already obtained the release of the centralization of debts with the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro in October. Since then, the club has deposited 20% of the monthly income, which is used to pay creditors.

Controller Alessandro Langone explained the process carried out by Botafogo with the PGFN in an interview on the club’s official website.

“We carried out a deepening of the club’s tax debt, with the help of attorney Andréa Mascitto, a partner at the Pinheiro Neto law firm, to understand all the installments that were in force and also those that were terminated. The firm’s participation was also of paramount importance in the negotiations together with the PGFN and in the survey of the amounts pledged by the Union in recent years, so that it was possible to define which would be the best transaction option for the club.

We can use, as an example, the Program for the Modernization of Management and Fiscal Responsibility of Brazilian Football – PROFUT, created six years ago (2015), which despite being a very advantageous payment in installments, such as the possibility of payment in 20 years for the club’s debts, established a maximum reduction of only 70% (seventy percent) of fines, 40% (forty percent) of interest, in addition to 100% (one hundred percent) of legal charges. In the agreement now signed, we were able to obtain a 100% discount on fines, interest and legal charges, as long as the total amount of this discount does not exceed 70% of the total amount of each CDA/DEBCAD.

It is important to emphasize that, although they are different companies and there is no co-responsibility between the tax debts, we also signed a similar agreement for CIA BFR, in which it was possible to obtain a discount of R$ 16 million, with the amount of approximately still to be paid R$ 13.5 million over the next 12 years”.