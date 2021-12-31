Botafogo Retrospective: from the fall to hope of the SAF, 2021 has a reaction on and off the field | firefight

Botafogo’s 2021 was marked by twists and turns. In football, the team started the year with relegation, but ended with a comeback not only with the Serie B title, but also with the club-company on the horizon. They were from the field, the faces of the restructuring were the president Durcesio Mello and the CEO Jorge Braga.

With serious financial problems, the club ends the year with a feeling of hope. In recent days, Botafogo signed a pre-agreement for sell football to American businessman John Textor. The constitution of the SAF is considered by the board as the only salvation.

Remember Botafogo’s 2021:

new president takes office

Elected president of Botafogo for the 2021/24 quadrennium, Durcesio Mello and vice general Vinicius Assumpção took office on January 4, in the General Severiano’s main hall. The president took over the club with the mission of avoiding relegation to Serie B and starting an administrative restructuring to save the alvinegra finances.

Eduardo Freeland takes over football

Already thinking about planning the 2021 season, the board announced changes in the football department with the arrival of director Eduardo Freeland, on January 21st. At that time, Tulio Lustosa was the folder manager and Eduardo Barroca, the technician. Soon after, with relegation confirmed, the two were fired. A reformulation in Botafogo began.

Downgrade to Series B

The new board tried to boost the cast’s spirits, but failed to prevent the relegation, which meant a loss of around R$100 million in the club’s revenues. The third drop to Serie B was confirmed on the night of February 5th, when The Botafogo was defeated by Sport 1-0, at the Nilton Santos Stadium.

Botafogo hire Marcelo Chamusca

With Barroca’s resignation, Botafogo began mapping the market in search of a coach with experience in Serie B. After trying some better-known names, the club closed with Marcelo Chamusca, who arrived on February 19th supported by the hits he won. in the career.

CEO Jorge Braga arrives at the club

Promised by the board of directors, one of the most anticipated announcements of the year took place on March 17, with the hiring of CEO Jorge Braga. The economist, who is above the other directors of Botafogo, started an internal restructuring process, with revision of contracts, reduction of expenses, layoffs and other actions to reduce debt and attract revenue, preparing the house for the transformation of the club into a company , a process that is closely monitored by the executive.

To adapt to Serie B, Botafogo carried out a significant reformulation in the squad for 2021, with the departure of more than half of the players and the arrival of lesser-known names, but with experience in the second division. Without doing anything crazy, the club bet on short contracts and with performance clauses.

Some bets went wrong, like Rafael Carioca and Marcinho, but most did: Carli (back at the club), Daniel Borges, Barreto, Luís Oyama, Chay, Marco Antônio and Diego Gonçalves ended the season on a high. Not counting Rafael Navarro, who moved up from the base and was the Alvinegro highlight in the national championship. The fans are still looking forward to Rafael’s 2022, a heavyweight reinforcement that arrived in September, but has barely entered the field this year.

Botafogo’s first disappointment in the 2021 season came early, still in the Carioca Championship, with the early elimination of the Chamusca team. But the biggest shock came with the fall in the second phase of the Copa do Brasil, when the team was defeated on penalties by ABC. In addition to the sporting vexation, staying alive in the competition meant more money in the coffers with the CBF award.

Marcelo Chamusca’s resignation

The eliminations in the first part of the season made Chamusca swing in the position, but the board still gave a vote of confidence for the coach to start Serie B. The poor results in the first 10 rounds – three wins, four draws and three defeats – decreed the end from work.

The commander’s departure took place in a tumultuous way. Fans protested at the Nilton Santos Stadium, where they met managers and players to ask for the coach to leave and change the team’s posture in the second division. One day after the weather warmed up with the fans, the board decided on the resignation of Marcelo Chamusca.

Enderson Moreira Hiring

Seven days after Chamusca left, Botafogo announced the hiring of Enderson Moreira. Right away, the new coach scored four consecutive victories and got the fit that Alvinegra fans had hoped for. He led the 14th-placed team, 10 points behind the G-4, to the Serie B title.

One of Enderson’s most euphoric moments at Botafogo was the 4-0 rout over Vasco, in São Januário. At that time, the alvinegro team assumed the leadership of Serie B and practically exhausted the rival’s chances to gain access to the First Division.

Fans’ return to the stadium

The rapprochement between team and fans can be considered one of the merits of the board in 2021. Not only for the return of the public to the stadium, but mainly for the mobilization of alvinegros inside and outside Nilton Santos. In social networks, mainly, a friendly atmosphere was created with the production of diverse content motivated by the good moment of Botafogo on the lawns.

The fans played a key role in the final stretch of the competition with their good presence in the stadium, even making the club return to profit at the box office after two years. In the games against Operário-PR and Guarani, the team played at Nilton Santos.

November 15th marked Botafogo’s season. On Monday afternoon, with more than 25 thousand Botafoguenses playing at Nilton Santos, the team defeated Operário-PR and stamped his passport to return to the Serie A of Brasileirão. After ups and downs in the competition, Bota reached the 2021 goal with two rounds to go.

In the round following the accession, the Botafogo native continued to have reason to celebrate. In Pelotas, Enderson’s team won Brazil 1 to 0 to guarantee the title of Serie B. With the conquest, Botafogo secured a place in the third phase of the Copa do Brasil.

The full party took place at the end of the championship. The fans sold out Nilton Santos and put on a show in the draw with Guarani, which marked the delivery of the cup to the champions. Before the game, the harmony between players and fans became even clearer when Chay and Rafael Navarro climbed on the roof of the club’s bus to celebrate with the alvinegros.

The return to Serie A does not mean tranquility for Botafogo. Revenues increase, but the club foresees even more difficulties in 2022, so much so that it has suffered to assemble the squad that will dispute the next season. The salvation, repeated by managers over the years, is S/A. And in the last days of 2021, Botafogo received news that represents hope: the sale of the club to American businessman John Textor for R$400 million.

The deal is still in the initial stage, but the expectation is that the constitution of the SAF will be completed within two months and that Botafogo will already receive an initial financial contribution in January destined for the assembly of the cast.

