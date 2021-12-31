Botafogo signs an agreement for the installment payment of BRL 175 million in debt – 12/30/2021

Botafogo informed, this afternoon (30), that it signed an agreement with the Attorney General of the National Treasury (PGFN) for the payment of tax debts with the Federal Government. According to the official note, the adhesion to the transaction allowed Alvinegro a reduction of the federal tax liability greater than 50%.

“After months of discussion with the PGFN, it was possible to establish the best form of transaction for Botafogo to carry out the reorganization of its tax debt, considering our ability to pay and the credibility of a professional work. It is a huge victory, the result of a solid debt restructuring project prepared by our internal team of employees and with the support of renowned law firms in the tax area,” said CEO Jorge Braga, to Glorioso’s official website.

“In 2021, we structured tax, civil and labor debts. With that, we made the Club even more attractive to investors and paved the way for Botafogo to regain its sporting and institutional strength,” he added.

In the new agreement, in addition to obtaining a debt reduction, Botafogo also obtained an extended period of 12 years for paying tax debts and five years for paying social security debts. The monthly payment of the installments will be carried out in a staggered manner, so that the amounts of the installments for the first three years will be lower than the others.

See controller Alessandro Langone’s statement in the official communiqué

“We carried out a deepening of the club’s tax debt, with the help of attorney Andréa Mascitto, a partner at the Pinheiro Neto law firm, in order to understand all the installments that were in force and also those that were terminated. The office’s participation was also of paramount importance in negotiations with the PGFN and in the survey of amounts pledged by the Union in recent years, so that it was possible to define which would be the best transaction option for the club.

We can use, as an example, the Program for the Modernization of Management and Fiscal Responsibility of Brazilian Football – PROFUT, created six years ago (2015), which despite being a very advantageous payment in installments, such as the possibility of payment in 20 years for the club’s debts, established a maximum reduction of only 70% (seventy percent) of fines, 40% (forty percent) of interest, in addition to 100% (one hundred percent) of legal charges. In the agreement now signed, we were able to obtain a 100% discount on fines, interest and legal charges, as long as the total amount of this discount does not exceed 70% of the total amount of each CDA/DEBCAD.

It is important to emphasize that, although they are different companies and there is no co-responsibility between the tax debts, we also signed a similar agreement for CIA BFR, in which it was possible to obtain a discount of R$ 16 million, with the amount of approximately still to be paid BRL 13.5 million over the next 12 years“.