Botafogo signs an agreement to pay BRL 175 million in tax and social security debts in installments

After restructuring its labor and civil debts, the Botafogo conquered another important victory outside the four lines aiming at its economic-financial rebalancing. An agreement was signed with the Attorney General of the National Treasury (PGFN) for the installment of the Club’s tax debts with the Union. Joining the transaction allowed the club to reduce federal tax liabilities by more than 50%.

“After months of discussion with the PGFN, it was possible to establish the best transaction method for Botafogo to carry out the reorganization of its tax debt, considering our payment capacity and the credibility of a professional work. It is a huge victory, the result of a solid debt restructuring project prepared by our internal team of employees and with the support of renowned law firms in the tax area”, highlighted CEO Jorge Braga, who amended with the importance of this important step for the future of the Club.

“In 2021, we structured tax, civil and labor debts. With that, we made the Club even more attractive to investors and paved the way for Botafogo to regain its sporting and institutional strength”, he pointed out.

In the new agreement, in addition to obtaining a debt reduction, Botafogo also obtained an extended period of 12 years for paying tax debts and 5 years for paying social security debts. The monthly payment of the installments will be carried out in a staggered manner, so that the amounts of the installments for the first three years will be lower than the others.

Below quotes from controller Alessandro Langone:

“We carried out a deepening of the club’s tax debt, with the help of attorney Andréa Mascitto, a partner at the Pinheiro Neto law firm, in order to understand all the installments that were in force and also those that were terminated. The office’s participation was also of paramount importance in negotiations with the PGFN and in the survey of amounts pledged by the Union in recent years, so that it was possible to define which would be the best transaction option for the club.

We can use, as an example, the Program for the Modernization of Management and Fiscal Responsibility of Brazilian Football – PROFUT, created six years ago (2015), which despite being a very advantageous payment in installments, such as the possibility of payment in 20 years for the club’s debts, established a maximum reduction of only 70% (seventy percent) of fines, 40% (forty percent) of interest, in addition to 100% (one hundred percent) of legal charges. In the agreement now signed, we were able to obtain a 100% discount on fines, interest and legal charges, as long as the total amount of this discount does not exceed 70% of the total amount of each CDA/DEBCAD.

It is important to emphasize that, although they are different companies and there is no co-responsibility between the tax debts, we also signed a similar agreement for CIA BFR, in which it was possible to obtain a discount of R$ 16 million, with the amount of approximately still to be paid R$13.5 million over the next 12 years”.