Bradesco offers withdrawals at 22 thousand establishments

Pix emerged as a new payment system developed by the Central Bank. As it has numerous facilities, it is now approved by 85% of Brazilians. Another novelty released recently is Pix Saque, which allows you to withdraw money from partner stores.

So far, Bradesco bank is one of the first to offer Pix Saque, with more than 22 thousand partner stores. In other words, at all these points, customers can Pix in a certain amount and get the same amount in cash.

Pix Cashout

Through Pix Saque, customers look for a partner commerce and request a QR Code in the amount they want to withdraw. After that, just point the customer’s cell phone to this QR Code and transfer the money. As soon as this step is confirmed, the person can already pick up the cash at the same store.

Despite being a great facility, commerce is not required to participate. Therefore, above all, interested customers need to check whether or not the store is a Pix Saque partner.

According to the rules of the Central Bank, eight free operations are allowed per month, including traditional withdrawals. Pix Saque was created to facilitate withdrawals, so that people do not have access to cash only at banks or ATMs.

In addition to the benefits for customers, commerce can also benefit. Since more people can enter stores in search of Pix Saque and, during that, be attracted by some product or service offered by that trade. Not to mention that the participating commerce will also earn a value for the service.

To become a Pix Saque partner, businessmen need to get in touch with the manager of the bank where they are already a client. All registration requests first undergo an evaluation by the bank.

