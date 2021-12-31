Brasileirão C Series may change its dispute system as of 2023; understand

The Club Association will suggest to the CBF that Serie C will be played in consecutive points from 2023 onwards.

The Series C of the brazilian may undergo a significant change soon. The National Association of Football Clubs (ANCF) promises it will suggest to the CBF that the third division will be played in straight points from 2023 onwards.

In a radio interview CBN Daily last week, the president of the association, Francisco Battistotti, revealed the intention to ask for the change.

“In the first week of January we have a meeting at CBF with the leaders of Serie C to get it right and try to convince them to change the championship formula. There is a very large disparity”, he said.

“If we do straight points, one playing against the other, it’s fairer. It’s like a Series B. I don’t know what the CBF thinks yet. It’s more expensive, but you also have to look for resources. When you do straight stitches, the product improves too, he added.

Currently, Serie C has 20 clubs, the same number as the first and second divisions, but it is played in two phases. In the first, two groups of 10 face off against each other, with the top four from each advancing. It is worth remembering that the groups are formed in a regionalized way.

In the second phase, the eight classified are divided into two groups and the two best of each guarantee access to the Serie B. The two worst in each group of the first phase are relegated to Serie D.