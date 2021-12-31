Brazil raises R$122 million with auction of more than a thousand mining areas – Época Negócios

+



Brazil raised R$122 million with auction of mining areas (Photo: Pexels)

The auction of the 5th round of areas of availability of mining do Brasil traded 1,098 units this Thursday, raising BRL 122 million, reported the Ministry of Mines and Energy in note.

In all, the 5th round offered 4,500 areas, of which 1,123 were sold in the so-called public offering stage.

Another 1,459 areas offered received more than one interested party and were destined for the auction stage this Thursday. Of these, 353 did not register bids and eight were suspended, according to data from National Mining Agency (ANM) cited by the ministry.

In 2020 and 2021, almost 16,500 areas were offered, totaling more than R$ 230 million in collection, said the ministry.

Among the entrepreneurs who bought areas this Thursday is the mining company Vale, with two in Pará, one of them in São Félix do Xingu, with bids that totaled just over 50 thousand reais each.

The agency forecasts another four notices for the public offer of areas for the year 2022.

The public offer of areas to the market is one of the main mechanisms for increasing the attractiveness of the Brazilian mineral sector to investors, according to the ministry.

The procedure aims to select those interested in following up on mining projects that had returned to the agency’s portfolio.