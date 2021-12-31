Brazil registers 154 deaths by Covid in 24 hours and total exceeds 619 thousand | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Thursday (30) 154 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 619,024 since the beginning of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was at 114 . Compared to the average 14 days ago, the variation was -12% , indicating stability trend.

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 8 pm. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

five states had no death records: B.C, AL, AM, PI and RR. All states released data on cases and deaths on Thursday.

On December 12, the Ministry of Health informed that the process for recovering the records of Brazilians vaccinated against Covid-19 was completed, without loss of information. But the next day, minister Marcelo Queiroga said that there was a new hacker attack. The forecast of systems stabilization (14 December) was not fulfilled.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Thursday (23): 100

Friday (24): 112

Saturday (25): 96

Sunday (26): 92

Monday (27): 96

Tuesday (28): 109

Wednesday (29): 106

Thursday (30): 114

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2 thousand. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, 22,275,622 Brazilians have already had or have the new coronavirus, with 12,753 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 7,387 new diagnoses per day. This represents a variation of 111% in relation to cases registered in two weeks, indicating an upward trend in diagnoses.

The number of cases may have risen due to data held after a hacker attack on the Ministry of Health. States such as Roraima warned today that the number released is higher for this reason.

To the JN, researcher Diego Xavier, from Fiocruz, said that there are signs of an increase in cases across the country, but it is still not possible to be sure whether the increase is at this rate. He claims that this high in the average of cases may be influenced by the period in which several states did not report their bulletins because of the hacker attack on the Ministry of Health’s platforms. As the moving average is a comparison with 14 days ago, it was exactly the period in which data were lower due to lack of information.

At its worst, the national moving average curve reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 619,024

619,024 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 154

154 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 114 (variation in 14 days: -12% )

114 (variation in 14 days: ) Total confirmed cases: 22,275,622

22,275,622 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 12,753

12,753 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 7,387 (variation in 14 days: +111%)

On the rise (5 states): AP, RJ, PB, CE, AM

AP, RJ, PB, CE, AM In stability (11 states): MA, MT, SC, GO, TO, AC, MS, BA, RO, PE, ES

MA, MT, SC, GO, TO, AC, MS, BA, RO, PE, ES Falling (10 states and the DF): PI, PR, RN, RR, MG, RS, PA, DF, SP, SE, AL

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

See the situation in the states

ES: – 6%

6% MG: -45%

-45% RJ: 111%

111% SP: -54%

DF: -50%

-50% GO: 0%

0% MS: 0%

0% MT: 13%

B.C: 0%

0% AM: 25%

25% AP: 600%

600% PAN: -46%

-46% RO: -4%

-4% RR: -43%

-43% TO: 0%

AL: -89%

-89% BA: -two%

-two% EC: 36%

36% BAD: 15%

15% PB: 56%

56% FOOT: -6%

-6% PI: -27%

-27% RN: -41%

-41% IF: -75%

