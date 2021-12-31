Brazilian club wins competition and settles with Wesley Moraes

Striker terminated his loan contract with Club Brugge recently and was on hand to be borrowed again.

This Thursday (30), the International approached the ad with the attacker Wesley Moraes, which is linked to Aston Villa, from England, and recently left the loan contract with Club Brugge, from Belgium. According to reporter Eduardo Deconto, from the GE website, there is optimism between the parties regarding the signing of the contract.

If the deal goes through, Wesley will come with a one-year bond, loaned by the English team. Another club that was behind the attacker was São Paulo, which should be without Wesley Moraes, at least in this window. Negotiations especially accelerated after the announcement of Alexander Medina as the new trainer.

Internacional will compete in the Copa Sudamericana in 2022, after having a bad campaign in the Brazilian Championship, finishing the competition in 12th place, with only 48 points. Once the coach is defined, the colorada board still runs after new reinforcements to increase the quality of the cast.

Negotiation with Nikão is advanced

One player whose conversations have been evolving at Internacional is midfielder Nikão, who left Athletico Paranaense after the end of his contract. He scored the Hurricane title goal in the 2021 Copa Sudamericana and leaves the club after about seven years, having won another “Sula” and another Copa do Brasil in the period.