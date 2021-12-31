Brazilian Drag Queen wins Queen of The Universe singing competition

posted on 12/30/2021 23:45



(credit: Disclosure)

Brazilian drag queen Grag Queen became champion of the first season of the reality show Queen Of The Universe, in the United States. The attraction officially debuted in Brazil in the service of streaming of Paramount+.

The program led by Graham Norton awarded the winning drag queen with $250,000, equivalent to 1.4 million reais. The dispute had 14 participants from France, the United States, China, Denmark, Canada, Mexico, Australia, India and Brazil.

The attraction is the first reality singing with drag queens in the world and produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and for world of wonder, the same as the franchise of RuPaul’s Drag Race. The jury consisted of Vanessa Williams, Michelle Visage, Trixie Mattel and Leona Lewis.

In the program, the queens were evaluated by their looks, makeup, performance, acting, and mainly, by a singing performance. The finalists, along with the Brazilian, were the North Americans Ada Vox and Aria B Cassadine. Greg Queen presented in the final a breathtaking performance by Rise Up, by Andra Day.

Upon being announced as the Queen of the Universe and taking home $250,000, Grag thanked her family and the opportunity to have contact with the other competitors. “I’m so fulfilled! This title is the symbol of achieving a big dream, I’m sure my family and country are proud of me. I couldn’t fail to mention the wonderful opportunity to meet the most talented and inspiring drag queens around. the world along this trajectory, congratulations to all”, he declared.

In an interview with the magazine Marie Claire, before the show’s debut, she highlighted her enthusiasm in helping to expand Brazilian drag art even more. “Those who are thirsty for happiness know that we were no longer happy, we had no more reason to be patriotic and wear a green and yellow shirt and say ‘Sister, I’m Brazilian.’ I feel that we were able to bring back the desire to scream for Brazil. I felt like I was in the World Cup. I was Neymar and no one said the opposite, you know? I’m from Brazil and I went to get our title”, he revealed about the participation in reality.