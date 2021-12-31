Brazilian Grag Queen wins world singing reality show and earns R$1.4 million | TV & Famous

It’s from Brazil! the first season of reality show from singer to artists drag queens took place in the United States and brought together 14 candidates from 10 countries for the grand final. But who was crowned the best of the ‘Queen Of The Universe‘ this Thursday, 30, was the brazilian gran queen.
Brazilian Grag Queen wins reality musical show in the US — Photo: Instagram
The jury, consisting of Vanessa Williams, Michelle Visage, Trixie Mattel and Leona Lewis, evaluated the show’s overall performance, which included tuning, charisma, look and makeup.
The Brazilian Grag enchanted with the Christmas theme ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ and gave it all by interpreting with great emotion the song ‘Rise Up’, by the award-winning American singer Andra Day.
In addition to many accolades from around the world by famous and anonymous people, Grag took the prize of US$ 250,000, approximately R$ 1.4 million.
The passion for music began in childhood, when he began to participate in his church’s worship group. Yes, Christmas has always been her favorite holiday date!
✅ See the announcement of the final of Queen Of The Universe made by British presenter Graham Norton:
✅ See who celebrated Grag’s victory:
See more fun facts about Grag Queen:
✅ In terms of makeup, it rocks with its tricks
✅ High heels at all times? Of course!
✅ Music cures everything and the family is the foundation of success
