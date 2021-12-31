Breakfast, live and more: see what Ronaldo’s 1st contact on Cruzeiro will be like

Ronaldo Fenômeno’s first contact with Cruzeiro’s fans will take place on Sunday, January 2nd, at a breakfast at Toca da Raposa II, intended for part of the Diamond Partners. The star club confirmed the schedule through a statement sent to fans and the press.

“You, Diamond Partner, will have a special breakfast and you will be able to watch closely what he has to say about the 5 Star Partner, the next steps of the Cruise and much more. Confirm your presence here. To ensure everyone’s health Participants in this action will be offered free testing of COVID-19 at the entrance to the event.Confirmation of attendance is required until Saturday, 01/01/22, 12:00 (midday).

Personal and non-transferable invitation”, says the Cruzeiro invitation for Diamond members.

On the same day, at 11 am, the club will host a live for 5 Star Partners, ‘Papo 5 Stars’, with limited participation, in which Ronaldo will answer fans’ various questions about the transition to SAF and his role, as of his group, majority member of the Celeste Club.

The program will also include a Cruzeiro action for the 20 oldest 5 Star members who are still active. They will be invited to meet Ronaldo, as well as part of the Diamante partners.

Cruzeiro will also hold the traditional celebration mass for the club’s anniversary at Igreja São Sebastião, in Barro Preto, at 4:30 pm, with limited presence of people.

The program continues on Monday, January 3rd, when Ronaldo Fenômeno will give an online press conference, at 11 am. Because of the new coronavirus pandemic, Cruzeiro will not hold any major public event as initially suggested.

