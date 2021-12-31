Bruno Spindel explains why Flamengo didn’t wait for Jorge Jesus: “the weather put the season at risk”

After agreeing with Paulo Sousa and starting Flamengo’s planning for 2022, the club’s football director, Bruno Spindel, arrived in Rio de Janeito early this Friday morning (31), without the coach’s company, which arrives in Brazil next week.

Upon arrival, Bruno spoke to the press and explained the reasons for not having waited for Jorge Jesus, a great dream of fans for the next season.

“We were very convinced about the issue of Paulo from the beginning. It is obvious and natural that we followed the process and Marcos and I tried until time began to put Flamengo’s 2022 season at risk. time played in our favor. Me, Bruno, as a person, Marcos, we would like to wait longer, but when we are in the institution’s chair, look at 2022, the times and deadlines and we have to respect the times and deadlines that do not jeopardize Flamengo’s season in 2022. From the moment that the weather put the season at risk, we made the decision and we are very happy in choosing the coach. The work has already started and we are very confident for 2022.” .

Spindel also detailed the first days with Paulo Sousa, who has already started planning for 2022.

“Those were days of hard work, they continue. Day by day with the digital environment makes it easier. We presented the infrastructure, the structure, the people, so that he could understand the processes, the structure, the cast and there began the work meetings for plan 2022, which is a very tough calendar, different from Europe. Plan pre-season, exams, assessments. Obviously we’ve talked about the cast. He’s already said that he has everyone, that it’s a very strong cast. And it’s a job that we try to qualify the cast at each window and in this window it won’t be different”.

Finally, Spindel also spoke about reinforcements, but made it clear that Flamengo will act in the market in a timely manner.

With Paulo Sousa, Flamengo’s cast will re-appear on January 10, at Ninho do Urubu, to kick off the pre-season.