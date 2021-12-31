Brusque confirms death of teenager from flu this Thursday

It was confirmed this Thursday, 30, the death of a 12-year-old girl as a result of influenza A (H3) in Brusque. Another death, of a 93-year-old woman, was also registered in the city of Joinville.

The Department of Health of Santa Catarina (SES/SC) through the Board of Epidemiological Surveillance (DIVE/SC) released the two deaths on Thursday.

According to the coordinator of the Epidemiological Surveillance of Brusque, Ariane Fischer, it has not yet been confirmed whether the victim died with the new variant H3N2 Darwin, which does not yet have a vaccine. The result may take up to 30 days to be released.

The teenager, as Ariane said, arrived at health services late with pneumonia and died from complications of the disease. “The virus may have been the initial cause, but death was due to complications”, he reports.

It is important to seek health services as soon as possible so that treatment can be done at the beginning of the flu.

Until December 2021, 55 cases of influenza were registered in the State, as follows: (1) case of influenza A (H1N1) pdm09, (2) cases of influenza B, 47 cases of influenza H3 and 5 cases of influenza A ( not subtyped or inconclusive).

Importance of treatment

The start of treatment does not require laboratory diagnostic confirmation, being at the physician’s discretion. The importance of prescribing oseltamivir phosphate is highlighted for all cases of GS that have conditions and risk factors for complications, regardless of the vaccination status, even in outpatient care. The drug is available throughout the network of the Unified Health System (SUS), in all municipalities in Santa Catarina.

Vaccination campaign

For the 23rd National Vaccination Campaign, held from April 14 to July 9, 2021, the state distributed 2,757,310 doses of the vaccine – which this season was composed of the inactivated viruses A/Victoria/2570/2019 ( H1N1) pdm09, A/Hong Kong/2671/2019 (H3N2) and B/Washington/02/2019 (B/Victoria strain).

With the end of the campaign, the Ministry of Health (MS) recommended the continuity of the application of the vaccine, for the entire population from 6 months of age, in addition to the groups listed as priority. Thus, DIVE/SC sent Circular Letter 088/DIVE/2021 reinforcing the use of doses that are still available in municipal stocks, until expiration or until the recommendation for disposal by the National Immunization Program (PNI)/MS. The vaccination coverage achieved was 67.5%.

Influenza

The influenza virus is an acute febrile infectious disease with an increased risk of complications in some vulnerable groups. The disease can progress to more severe forms, such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Srag) and even death.

“Closed spaces retain moisture and heat, making several microorganisms of respiratory transmission remain viable for longer in the environment and, with the agglomeration of people, favor their transmission”, explains infectologist physician Fábio Gaudenzi. “It is also important that personal objects are not shared and that hands are washed several times a day, with soap and water, or sanitized with alcohol gel, as the surfaces touched may be contaminated”, he adds.

prevention measures

• Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use alcohol gel;

• Use disposable tissue for nasal hygiene;

• Cover your nose and mouth with your forearm when sneezing or coughing;

• Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth mucous membranes;

• Do not share objects of personal use, such as cutlery, plates, glasses or bottles;

• Keep using the mask, especially in poorly ventilated places or where it is not possible to maintain social distance;

• Keep environments well ventilated;

• Avoid close contact with people who show signs or symptoms of flu;

• Avoid leaving the house during the period of disease transmission;

• Avoid agglomerations and closed environments (try to keep the rooms ventilated);

• Adopt healthy habits, such as a balanced diet and fluid intake.

