Bully 2 was real and was canceled due to internal problems at Rockstar, report says

Fans ask for a sequel to bully for quite some time, but an official announcement was never made, resulting in many rumors and speculation surrounding the franchise in recent years.

Now, Game Informer published a report last Thursday (30) that points out that Bully 2 it became real and was in development. But it ended up being cancelled.

The project was in the hands of Rockstar New England, which was formed by the developers of the Mad Doc Software studio — responsible for the remaster of the first bully. Plans for the sequel were ambitious, with the game aiming to be as big as LA Noire or GTA 4.

However, the New England studio was slated to assist with other Rockstar projects, such as Max Payne 3 and Red Dead Redemption, at the same time, which made the team face a lot of “crunch” — a period in which developers work overtime to deliver something on time.

This caused Rockstar New England’s focus to waver frequently, shifting its attention to other games, and also many employees quitting because of the crunch culture.

Thereby, Bully 2 — which was in advanced development, with content for six to eight hours — was cancelled.

The article, which featured reports from people linked to Rockstar and the project, also points out that the conceptual arts that supposedly leaked a few years ago are true.

Remember them below:

Here are some more concept art without watermarks. If you have any questions about the art, DM me. #Bully2 #Bully2Info pic.twitter.com/xdKE4okK1X — Bully 2 Info (@Bully2Info) August 13, 2017

Until the time of publication of this article, Rockstar has not commented on the reports in the report.

bully was originally released in 2006.